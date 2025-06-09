EastEnders spoilers: WHY is Phil back behind the bar at the Vic?

Phil steps in to help Linda at the Vic when Elaine's behaviour becomes a cause for concern on EastEnders...

Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) has been caught in the middle of all the recent fireworks at the Vic on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Linda's mum, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), has had a massive bust-up with her husband, George Knight (Colin Salmon), over his ex-wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

On today's episode of the BBC soap, Elaine is ready to let her hair down and drown her sorrows with plenty of prosecco!



Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), Mo Harris (Laila Morse), Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) join the party!



However, Linda is alarmed when Elaine announces that the drinks are FREE all night!



Then, Linda discovers Elaine has offered to pay for Priya to go on a singles cruise.



Linda is shocked to see £5,000 has left the Vic's business account!



As Linda is left to deal with Elaine's WILD behaviour, friend Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) sees that she is struggling and steps in to help her out behind the bar.



Can both Linda and Phil convince Elaine to wind in her bad behaviour?

Things get rowdy at the Vic on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Linda is worried about Elaine's care-free spending on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is feeling unsupported by Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).



Kat fears their teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) is being led astray by local lad, Joel Marshall (Max Murray).



But Alfie seems distracted by something and Kat feels he is isn't being completely honest with her.



Meanwhile, what will Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and her partner Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) do after finding out about Joel's latest inappropriate behaviour?

Vicki confronts Joel about his behaviour on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Kat feels unsupported by Alfie on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

