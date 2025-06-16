EastEnders spoilers: Phil has a PAINFUL accident!
Airs Monday 23 June 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Has Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) taken on more than he can handle being a carer for his long-time friend, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Nigel, who has been diagnosed with dementia, is experiencing increasing problems with his memory.
Phil is worried when he notices Nigel leave the house barefoot.
Phil returns home later to find Nigel has caused chaos in the kitchen!
Things take a dangerous turn when Phil and Nigel grapple over a pan of boiling water...
When Phil's ex-wife, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), notices he is injured, she realises something is wrong.
Will stressed-out Phil confide in Kat about what is going on with Nigel?
Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has been left running the Vic as her mum Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) continues to spiral after her break-up with husband, George Knight (Colin Salmon).
Stressed-out Linda is not happy when reckless Elaine happily agrees to host an 85th birthday party at the pub for Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker).
Linda is feeling overwhelmed and is grateful when George steps in to help her behind the bar.
However, Elaine is far from happy to see George back on the premises and lashes out, destroying any hope of a truce between the troubled couple...
Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) is given the green light to invite a few friends over to 20 Albert Square.
He extends the invitation to Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall).
However, when Joel Marshall (Max Murray) angles for an invite, so he can get closer to Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), Denzel makes it clear that Joel is NOT welcome!
Has trouble-making Joel blown his chances with the other local teenagers?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
