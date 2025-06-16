EastEnders spoilers: WHY are the Mitchell family celebrating Christmas in June?!

Christmas comes very early to Albert Square for the Mitchell family on EastEnders!

It's been a dramatic couple of months for the family.



During which, Nicola Mitchell (played by Laura Doddington) was exposed as the killer of her eldest son Harry's (Elijah Holloway) former girlfriend, Shireen.



While teenage son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) discovered Zack Hudson (James Farrar) is his biological dad, shortly after his own family tried to cover-up Zack's "drowning" in a lake!



On today's episode of the BBC soap, Nicola hits upon the idea of resurrecting the family's 'Half Christmas' tradition, where they get festive in June!



Nicola hopes it will cheer-up Barney, who remains conflicted over his loyalty to his long-time dad Teddy (Roland Manookian), when he now knows Zack's true identity.



But just like an actual Christmas in Walford, it all threatens to kick-off when Teddy arrives and delivers some brutal home truths...

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is annoyed when family member Jean (Gillian Wright) questions why she is suddenly spending so much time with her ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).



Does Kat's partner Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), who is currently in Australia visiting his younger brother Spencer, have anything to worry about?



In the meantime, Kat tries to convince Phil to take on extra help for Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), who has dementia.



Phil is once again left to manage the fallout when Nigel confuses Phil's granddaughter, Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), for his own estranged daughter, Claire...

