EastEnders tonight reveals a sickening murder twist that no one saw coming

Tonight's EastEnders will see a shocking twist in the disappearance of Harry Mitchell's girlfriend Shireen Bashar as her true killer is unmasked.

Fans of the soap will know that Shireen has been missing for the last four years, with Harry in the frame for his girlfriend's assumed murder. However, a lack of evidence means Harry was released by the police last year after his mum, Nicola, gave him a false alibi.

Last week's EastEnders then saw a fresh twist in the storyline when Nicola tried to warn Zack and Sharon away from Teddy by claiming that he is the one who killed Shireen in a bid to keep it a secret that Zack is Barney's biological father.

However, tonight's EastEnders (Monday, March 17 - airing on BBC One at 7.30 pm and available now on BBC iPlayer) sees another new development in the plot when Harry gets an unexpected visitor while he is working at the Arches.

Shireen's brother, Asad, comes to visit his old friend, but instead of laying into him about Shireen's disappearance, he tells a shocked Harry that he doesn't suspect him any longer and thinks someone else is responsible for his sister going missing.

Harry's surprised by the turn of events and soon the pair are remissing about happier times with Shireen and, when Nicola puts on memorial drinks at the bar for Shireen, Asad is touched.

Harry is struggling on the anniversary of Shireen's disappearance. (Image credit: BBC)

However, when Teddy arrives at the bar, the mood changes and Asad turns on Harry's dad, saying he has spent the last four years looking for his sister and all the clues end up pointing to him. Teddy claims he is innocent, but it is clear that Asad doesn't believe him, and Harry has to hold his friend back from beating the living daylights out of his dad.

By the end of the episode the truth about what really happened to Shireen is finally revealed when Nicola gets into the car of an old acquaintance, Benji, who tells her that he thought they were meant to never be seen together.

She tells him that things have changed and the past is catching up with her - revealing it was her who killed Shireen as she demands to know where Benji dumped the body. He tells her that Shireen is in an industrial estate called Paradise Park in Dartford and that it has been derelict for years, so no one will ever find her.

But what will happen if Teddy, Harry and Barney find out what really happened the night Shireen went missing?

Every soap fan knows that secrets have a habit of revealing themselves in Walford... so how long will it be before Shireen's body is discovered?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday evenings at 7.30pm on BBC One and episodes are also released early at 6am on BBC iPlayer.