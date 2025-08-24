TV tonight: our highlights for Monday, August 25, including Jamie: Eat Yourself Healthy

Here's our TV tonight picks for Bank Holiday Monday, August 25 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry, U&Dave, 9 pm

(Image credit: U&Dave)

Gavin & Stacey’s Pam and Mick, played by Alison Steadman through Epping Forest with Russell Tovey, meeting birds of and Larry Lamb, are one of comedy’s great couples. In this prey, boating on the River Thames and having a facial. But the charming three-parter, first shown on U&GOLD, friends Alison real delight comes from watching them chewing the fat about and Larry drive from Essex to Wales, taking in their favourite their incredible lives and careers – and having a sing-song! – sites. They start by planting a tree, riding an electric bike as they motor along the highways and byways.

Jamie: Eat Yourself Healthy, Channel 4, 8 pm

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Notepads and pens at the ready, as Jamie Oliver inspires us to shake up our eating habits in his new series, and you’ll want to take notes. Here, the chef dishes up fresh recipes and tips, plus expert advice on how to obtain optimum nutrition while enjoying delicious fuss-free food. In this episode, Jamie showcases a mouth-watering meatball traybake and a fizz-tastic berry jelly dessert, while Dr Daniel Lamport shares his research on the effects of blueberries on memory and brain function. For anyone feeling the need for a culinary confidence kick in the kitchen, this show could prove a key ingredient and fuel your appetite for change.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo... 75th Anniversary, BBC1, 8 pm

(Image credit: BBC/Livewire Pictures/The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo)

The military spectacular marks 75 years with the theme of ‘The Heroes Who Made Us’. For the first time, there is a storyteller who weaves together the show’s heritage with tales of the individuals who work in their communities to make others’ lives better. The line-up includes performers from the UK, Poland and Switzerland, with both the Orchestra of Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the United States Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps making their Tattoo debuts, and there’s the traditional lone piper on the castle ramparts.

Fake or Fortune… What Happened Next? BBC1, 6.30 pm

(Image credit: BBC Studios/Jonathan Ford)

Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould reopen the files on one of their old cases. In 2024, a painting bought at auction for £2,000 by amateur collector David Taylor turned out to be a lost work, known as The Bean Harvest, by Canadian impressionist Helen McNicoll. A happy ending, then. But it turns out the story was far from over. Following the episode’s release, David was offered a staggering £300,000 for the piece by Canadian philanthropist Pierre Lassonde. Yet in an extraordinary twist, he turned down the offer and decided to try his luck at auction. Did his punt pay off, or did his luck run out?