Emmerdale spoilers: Body in lake horror! Killer Ruby sets out to confess to murder
Monday 2nd June 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1
Emmerdale's Ruby Miligan decides she's going to confess to killing her dad in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Nate Robinson's severed arm and decomposed body has finally surfaced and the news has Ruby in a flat spin.
Unaware that the corpse is Nate's – and was dumped in the lake by secret village psycho killer John Sugden – Ruby thinks it's her dad's and is terrified that she's about to be uncovered as abuser Anthony's murderer.
It's not just Ruby of course who was involved in the long-drawn out Anthony ordeal which saw Cain, Chas, Caleb, Aaron and John Sugden drawn into the grim saga.
As some of the co-conspirators gather to make a game plan, all Ruby can think about is confessing. So while Cain reaches out to Irish relatives so his brother Caleb can flee with his wife, Ruby secretly works out what she's going to say.
When the coast is clear, the Miligan mum writes a note and sneaks off to the police station.
When Caleb wakes and realises where Ruby's gone, will she have already admitted to her dad's murder and put her loved ones at risk of jail-time, too?
Dawn approaches Belle with a business proposition.
It started out as her boyfriend Joe's idea. He reckons they should take over the weddings at Home Farm, independently of Take A Vow, which is now owned by Belle.
Dawn then pitches herself as Belle's new business parter. Belle's happy to strike a deal on one condition: she doesn't want a penny of Joe Tate's money to make its way into Take A Vow.
Will Dawn cut Joe out of the plan or does she need Joe's cash?
In the shop, Tracy's rebuffed as she tries to help proud Pollard, who has Parkinson's.
Later, he's on his own working when he suffers a fall… Will anyone find him and help?
Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.