Emmerdale spoilers: Body in lake horror! Killer Ruby sets out to confess to murder

In the wake of the body surfacing, unaware it's Nate's, Ruby writes a note for Caleb explaining that she's gone to the police station to confess to Anthony's murder

Emmerdale's Ruby Miligan decides she's going to confess to killing her dad in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Nate Robinson's severed arm and decomposed body has finally surfaced and the news has Ruby in a flat spin.

Unaware that the corpse is Nate's – and was dumped in the lake by secret village psycho killer John Sugden – Ruby thinks it's her dad's and is terrified that she's about to be uncovered as abuser Anthony's murderer.

It's not just Ruby of course who was involved in the long-drawn out Anthony ordeal which saw Cain, Chas, Caleb, Aaron and John Sugden drawn into the grim saga.

Chas, Cain, Ruby and Caleb talk tactics, worried that their killer secret about Anthony is at risk (Image credit: ITV)

As some of the co-conspirators gather to make a game plan, all Ruby can think about is confessing. So while Cain reaches out to Irish relatives so his brother Caleb can flee with his wife, Ruby secretly works out what she's going to say.

When the coast is clear, the Miligan mum writes a note and sneaks off to the police station.

When Caleb wakes and realises where Ruby's gone, will she have already admitted to her dad's murder and put her loved ones at risk of jail-time, too?

Ruby decides there's only one course of action in the wake of the body surfacing in the lake: she needs to confess to murder (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn approaches Belle with a business proposition.

It started out as her boyfriend Joe's idea. He reckons they should take over the weddings at Home Farm, independently of Take A Vow, which is now owned by Belle.

Dawn then pitches herself as Belle's new business parter. Belle's happy to strike a deal on one condition: she doesn't want a penny of Joe Tate's money to make its way into Take A Vow.

Will Dawn cut Joe out of the plan or does she need Joe's cash?

Dawn wants to go into business with Belle who's up for it as long as Joe Tate's money isn't involved (Image credit: ITV)

In the shop, Tracy's rebuffed as she tries to help proud Pollard, who has Parkinson's.

Later, he's on his own working when he suffers a fall… Will anyone find him and help?

Pollard rejects Tracy's offer of help and lives to regret it when he falls… (Image credit: ITV)