Emmerdale spoilers: Steph Miligan makes a sickening discovery as she digs up Anthony's grave
Airs Monday 14th April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Steph Miligan tries to unearth her abuser in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Steph is still reeling in the wake of all she's learned about Anthony.
Disgusted to have learned he is her biological dad rather than her grandad, she has been spiralling about being a product of incest and abuse.
So when flowers arrived from her supposedly dead dad – who was killed by Ruby and buried by John – she flipped and is now convinced Anthony's alive.
Riddled with guilt, Jai admits to having sent the blooms as part of his attempt to find out what the family are hiding about 'missing' Anthony.
Furious with Jai and unaware that Joe Tate is listening in, Ruby decides to shock Jai into silence by revealing that her dad abused her.
Ruby's tactic does the trick with Jai but poor Steph is still in a mess thanks to him.
At the woods, Caleb is horrified when he finds Steph frantically digging at the ground where Anthony's body is said to be lying six feet under.
As Caleb stops Steph they realise that the ground is way too hard and compact to have been recently disturbed let alone by a shallow grave.
Thrown, the family starts to question whether John's lied about Anthony.
Is the abusive old man even dead?
At Home Farm, Kim is livid with Joe who is claiming to be in love with his secret lover Dawn and determined to win the married mum's affections.
And Kerry urges Tracy to take some positive action and start properly trying to track down her daughter's AWOL dad Nate.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
