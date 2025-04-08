Emmerdale spoilers: Steph Miligan makes a sickening discovery as she digs up Anthony's grave

Emmerdale's Steph Miligan tries to unearth her abuser in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Steph is still reeling in the wake of all she's learned about Anthony.

Disgusted to have learned he is her biological dad rather than her grandad, she has been spiralling about being a product of incest and abuse.

So when flowers arrived from her supposedly dead dad – who was killed by Ruby and buried by John – she flipped and is now convinced Anthony's alive.

Riddled with guilt, Jai admits to having sent the blooms as part of his attempt to find out what the family are hiding about 'missing' Anthony.

Furious with Jai and unaware that Joe Tate is listening in, Ruby decides to shock Jai into silence by revealing that her dad abused her.

Ruby's tactic does the trick with Jai but poor Steph is still in a mess thanks to him.

At the woods, Caleb is horrified when he finds Steph frantically digging at the ground where Anthony's body is said to be lying six feet under.

As Caleb stops Steph they realise that the ground is way too hard and compact to have been recently disturbed let alone by a shallow grave.

Thrown, the family starts to question whether John's lied about Anthony.

Caleb tries to calm Steph who's digging at the spot where John claims to have buried Anthony (Image credit: ITV)

After the family realise the ground is way too hard to have been dug into they question John… (Image credit: ITV)

… Is Anthony even dead? What has John Sugden done with the old man? (Image credit: ITV)

Is the abusive old man even dead?

At Home Farm, Kim is livid with Joe who is claiming to be in love with his secret lover Dawn and determined to win the married mum's affections.

And Kerry urges Tracy to take some positive action and start properly trying to track down her daughter's AWOL dad Nate.

Kim is furious when Joe says he wants to pursue a future with Dawn (Image credit: ITV)