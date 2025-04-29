Emmerdale spoilers: Heartbreak as Steph Miligan dumps Ross Barton!

Steph tells Ross that their relationship is over

Emmerdale's Ross Barton is dumped in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having reached rock bottom, Steph Miligan needs to take stock and heal.

She's been on a harrowing journey since she found out the terrible truth that Anthony, the man she thought was her grandfather, was actually her biological dad who abused her mum Ruby and got her pregnant.

With Anthony supposedly dead and buried in a hushed up messy murder headed up by Ruby, Steph's been reeling as she tried to come to terms with the horror of it all.

Her boyfriend Ross has been there for her during her darkest moments but she's decided to call time on their romance so she can focus on herself.

With Ross in love with Steph, will he be able to walk away?

At Home Farm, Billy's gutted when Dawn suggests he packs his bags and moves back out now that Evan is on the mend.

When Evan went back into hospital, Billy temporarily moved back into Home Farm to help out. (Image credit: ITV)

It's a huge blow for the dad who was hoping that they might resolve their broken marriage.

Thinking they're alone, Dawn savours a kiss with her secret lover Joe not realising Clemmie is watching.

Joe and Dawn snatch a kiss not realising that Clemmie has seen them (Image credit: ITV)

Keeping quiet about what she's seen, Clemmie then starts shutting down, refusing to go to school and refusing to tell Dawn what's wrong.

Clemmie refuses to tell Dawn what's upsetting her. (Image credit: ITV)

It's Joe who finds out what's upset the little girl – who was taken in by Dawn and Billy when her addict mum died.

But as Joe tries to placate her and talk things through, fragile Clemmie reacts badly and bites him.

Will Joe handle the tricky parenting issue with sensitivity?