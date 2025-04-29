Emmerdale spoilers: Heartbreak as Steph Miligan dumps Ross Barton!
Airs Monday 5th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Ross Barton is dumped in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having reached rock bottom, Steph Miligan needs to take stock and heal.
She's been on a harrowing journey since she found out the terrible truth that Anthony, the man she thought was her grandfather, was actually her biological dad who abused her mum Ruby and got her pregnant.
With Anthony supposedly dead and buried in a hushed up messy murder headed up by Ruby, Steph's been reeling as she tried to come to terms with the horror of it all.
Her boyfriend Ross has been there for her during her darkest moments but she's decided to call time on their romance so she can focus on herself.
With Ross in love with Steph, will he be able to walk away?
At Home Farm, Billy's gutted when Dawn suggests he packs his bags and moves back out now that Evan is on the mend.
It's a huge blow for the dad who was hoping that they might resolve their broken marriage.
Thinking they're alone, Dawn savours a kiss with her secret lover Joe not realising Clemmie is watching.
Keeping quiet about what she's seen, Clemmie then starts shutting down, refusing to go to school and refusing to tell Dawn what's wrong.
It's Joe who finds out what's upset the little girl – who was taken in by Dawn and Billy when her addict mum died.
But as Joe tries to placate her and talk things through, fragile Clemmie reacts badly and bites him.
Will Joe handle the tricky parenting issue with sensitivity?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
