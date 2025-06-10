Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle risks his marriage to John to help ex Robert?

Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle is in a tough spot in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Robert Sugden interrupted Aaron and John's wedding, it nearly put paid to their relationship, let alone the ceremony.

But try as Robert might to change Aaron's mind, he was adamant that his future lay with John rather than his ex-husband.

So when Robert – who's back in jail – sent Aaron a visiting order, the Dingle ripped up in a bid to show paranoid John he's 100 per cent committed to him.

Victoria understands when Aaron tells her he won't be visiting her jailed brother.

Vic has been to see Robert in prison and is upset about the state he's in. (Image credit: ITV)

But Aaron's put in a dilemma when she later returns with news that Robert's in a really bad way.

With Victoria not knowing how to help him, Aaron's got to decide if he's prepared to risk his brand new marriage to John, knowing he'll lose it if he ventures up to the prison to see Robert.

What will the Dingle do?

At Tenant's, Mandy and Paddy are at a loss over Bear.

He's been behaving really erratically and things haven't improved despite their efforts.

Having bought him a motorbike to do up, the couple are horrified when they find he's left bike parts all over the house.

Mandy and Paddy are struggling with Bear who's behaving erratically at Tenant's (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Paddy summons his dad to Cain's garage where he announces that Bear's been given the go ahead to work on his bike there.

It's a win for the relieved couple. But had they stuck around longer, they'd have realised that the problem is far from solved.

Out of sight, Bear erupts in fury at his motorbike. But why? What is upsetting him so much?

Out of sight, Bear vents his anger on his motorbike. What is upsetting the OAP? (Image credit: ITV)