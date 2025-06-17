Emmerdale spoilers: Vic is trapped when John does the unthinkable to Robert
Airs Monday, June 23 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
The Sugden siblings are in a mess in Monday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Robert Sugden has returned to the village and made it clear he's sticking around.
But his brother John, who's just married Robert's ex-husband Aaron, is not having any of it.
Determined to get shot of his love rival, John goes around ruining Robert's chances, insisting, for example, that Caleb retract his offer of trial employment.
When he clocks Vic's black eye, and learns Robert's responsible for their sister's bruising, John totally loses it.
Meanwhile, Vic is stuck in the middle of her brothers' war and is worried about them both.
With John out to paint Robert in a bad light and Robert (rightly) convinced that John is a secret psycho, how will Vic handle the bitter battle? Is she going to end up taking sides? (And will she pick the right one?)
Elsewhere, Jacob makes a mistake he lives to regret when he innocently mentions Sarah's IVF to Cain.
It's news to Cain that his granddaughter has started taking steps towards having IVF to become a mum.
The mechanic doesn't react well.
Feeling as if he's the last to know, Cain turns on Jacob and has to be pulled off of him by horrified Sarah and his colleague Kammy
Sarah is then forced to have a frank chat with Cain who's worried for his granddaughter who has life-limiting disease Fanconi anaemia.
Cain doesn't handle it too well with Sarah who's left upset by his angry reaction and then starts to doubt herself.
Later, as she offloads to Jacob, her med student ex is given food for thought…
There's more angst heading Cain's way when Belle asks Tracy about Nate's funeral plans.
Having heard Tracy making the arrangements, she asks her if she's had a change of heart about allowing Cain to attend.
The conversation goes south when well-meaning Belle reasons that no one knows who killed Nate.
Her comment ignites angry Tracy who feels as if Belle is accusing her of Nate's murder.
Fed up to the back teeth of the family, Tracy then decides to ban the entire Dingle clan!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
