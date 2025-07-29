Neighbours spoilers: Byron leaves Ramsay Street!

There's an emotional farewell as Byron packs his bags and leaves Erinsborough this week on Neighbours.

It's time to say bye-bye to Byron Stone (played by Xavier Molyneux) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



The legal eagle is feeling restless in Erinsborough and has decided to head off on a new adventure.



But not before his family and friends throw a farewell backyard BBQ in his honour.



Will Byron and his ex-girlfriend, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan), part on good terms after their recent bust-up?

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is back in full-on boss-from-hell mode at Lassiters.



He manages to get on the WRONG side of both Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) and Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner).



The pair team-up to plot PAYBACK on Paul!



However, when their actions jeopardise the planned Jewellery Expo at the hotel, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) finds herself caught-in-the-middle of a family fallout between Paul and her stepdaughter Nell...

Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies) and Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) appear to have put their differences aside at Lassiters.



Annalise opens up to Krista about her now ex-husband, Sam Kratz.



But later, Annalise invites Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) to join her for a drink - unaware that she is flirting with Krista's husband...

Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina) is left reeling after wife Cara (Sara West) misreads the signals and tries to kiss her!



Remi still can't remember her and Cara's married life together after her recent head injury.



Remi decides she needs even more distance from the painful situation and officially decides to change her surname back to just Varga...

PLUS, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is feeling uncertain in her relationship with boyfriend Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson).



So she fakes an emergency to get the attention of copper Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will).



Which leads to the "just good friends" getting a bit too close for comfort...

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video