Neighbours spoilers: Aaron chooses between Rhett and Colton!

Things HOT up between Aaron and Rhett... but where does that leave his other admirer Colton on Neighbours?

It looks like Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) has finally made a choice about his two admirers on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Aaron invites estate agent Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire) to spend the night at Number 24!



The morning after the night before, Aaron decides to break the news to his previous holiday fling, Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose).



Unfortunately, Rhett witnesses a goodbye kiss between the two men and jumps to the WRONG conclusion that Aaron hasn't made a commitment at all...

Aaron and Colton share a goodbye kiss on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) supports her husband Andrew (Lloyd Will) ahead of another reunion with his birth family.



However, when things don't go to plan, neighbour Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) steps in to save the day again!



So after Holly is let down by her boyfriend, Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson), she invites copper Andrew to join her for a drink in the city.



But are Holly and married man Andrew about to find themselves in an intimate moment that crosses the line?

Holly feels let down by her boyfriend Max again on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Can Andrew and Holly resist temptation on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), his wife Krista (Majella Davis) and his daughter, Abigail, return home after renewing their wedding vows in Rome.



Leo is excited when he accidentally finds a pregnancy test among Krista's belongings.



He is definitely ready to expand their family.



However, Krista is still haunted by the stillbirth of her baby daughter Hope and sees things very differently...



Krista feels under pressure to get pregnant again on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is disappointed by his wife Susan's (Jackie Woodburne) deception.



After she made a secret pact with Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina) to try and stop Karl from quitting his job at Eirini Rising.



Karl is now determined to apply for a new opportunity working for the local Council.



But with Karl feeling unsupported by Susan, can the Kennedy couple get back on track?

Susan is determined to make amends with husband Karl on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

