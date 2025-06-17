Neighbours spoilers: Andrew and Holly keep a SECRET from his wife Wendy!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between June 23 to 26...
Airs Monday 23 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Andrew Rodwell (played by Lloyd Will) is still at odds with his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Andrew was annoyed after Wendy secretly snooped into the background of his biological family without asking him.
But now copper Andrew has been convinced by friend Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) to travel to Sandy Point in search of further information about his long-lost family.
The road trip brings Andrew and Holly closer, and on the way home they stop into a city bar for a drink...
But why does Andrew decide not to tell Wendy about their late-night drink?
Airs Tuesday 24 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson) is in for a surprise when his mum Yvette (Libby Tanner, from All Saints and Wentworth) and sister Saskia (Mia Foran) arrive for a visit.
WHAT is the reason behind the family reunion?
Yvette reveals that she wants Saskia to stay on in Erinsborough with Max, following a bullying situation that's been going on in Brisbane!
How will the other residents at Number 32 react to Max's sister moving in?
Airs Wednesday 25 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
The truth about Taye Obasi's (Lakota Johnson) connection to Cara Varga-Murphy's (Sara West) boss, Lydia Hardy (Cassandra Magrath), is EXPOSED!
Cara confronts Lydia who denies everything and threatens to take action...
Will Lydia make good on her threat and get Cara kicked out of the Police Academy?
Airs Thursday 26 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is caught-in-the-middle of admirers Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire) and Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose) during a BBQ party at Number 32.
Rhett and Colton's rivalry gets a little too intense during a game of volleyball.
Aaron realises he's going to have to choose between the guys.
However, the love triangle takes an unexpected twist when Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) becomes suspicious that Rhett and Colton have ditched Aaron... and hooked-up with each other!
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
