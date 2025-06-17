Neighbours spoilers: Andrew and Holly keep a SECRET from his wife Wendy!

Are Holly and Andrew about to be the neighbours who become more than just good friends on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 23 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Andrew Rodwell (played by Lloyd Will) is still at odds with his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Andrew was annoyed after Wendy secretly snooped into the background of his biological family without asking him.



But now copper Andrew has been convinced by friend Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) to travel to Sandy Point in search of further information about his long-lost family.



The road trip brings Andrew and Holly closer, and on the way home they stop into a city bar for a drink...



But why does Andrew decide not to tell Wendy about their late-night drink?

Married man Andrew and Holly get closer during a road trip on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Tuesday 24 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson) is in for a surprise when his mum Yvette (Libby Tanner, from All Saints and Wentworth) and sister Saskia (Mia Foran) arrive for a visit.



WHAT is the reason behind the family reunion?



Yvette reveals that she wants Saskia to stay on in Erinsborough with Max, following a bullying situation that's been going on in Brisbane!



How will the other residents at Number 32 react to Max's sister moving in?

Is Max's teenage sister Saskia about to move into Number 32 on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Wednesday 25 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



The truth about Taye Obasi's (Lakota Johnson) connection to Cara Varga-Murphy's (Sara West) boss, Lydia Hardy (Cassandra Magrath), is EXPOSED!



Cara confronts Lydia who denies everything and threatens to take action...



Will Lydia make good on her threat and get Cara kicked out of the Police Academy?

Remi and Cara support Taye after the truth about his secret side hustle is exposed on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Thursday 26 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is caught-in-the-middle of admirers Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire) and Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose) during a BBQ party at Number 32.



Rhett and Colton's rivalry gets a little too intense during a game of volleyball.



Aaron realises he's going to have to choose between the guys.



However, the love triangle takes an unexpected twist when Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) becomes suspicious that Rhett and Colton have ditched Aaron... and hooked-up with each other!

Have Rhett and Colton taken a fancy to each other on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Will Three Be a Crowd For Aaron? | Teaser | Neighbours - YouTube Watch On

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video