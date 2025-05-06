Neighbours spoilers: Is Andrew really cheating on wife Wendy?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between May 12 to 15...
Airs Monday 12 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Is Wendy Rodwell's (played by Candice Leask) husband Andrew (Lloyd Will) cheating on her on Neighbours? (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) thinks copper Andrew has registered on a dating app under the profile name @HotRod69
But Wendy is not happy when Nicolette reveals her plan to prove that Andrew is having an affair with his self-defence class student, Sandra Jago!
Airs Tuesday 13 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) is back to his devious old ways.
After stealing some valuable financial stocks from unsuspecting Amanda Harris (Briony Behets), the dodgy doctor attempts to stir-up trouble between Amanda and her family.
However, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is already suspicious about co-worker Darcy.
So he tracks down Darcy's ex, Tess Bell (Krista Vendy), who reveals some alarming information about him...
Airs Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Taye Obasi (Lakota Johnson) is suddenly flash with the cash thanks to his SECRET side hustle as an escort.
But after shouting his friends for some drinks and buying some expensive basketball sneakers for his teenage nephew, Dex Varga-Murphy (Marley Williams), will Taye's nearest and dearest start to get suspicious about why he's suddenly in the money?
Airs Thursday 15 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) feels guilty after kissing his ex-fiancee Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca)!
But the kiss leaves Chelsea with the hope that she and Paul can become a family with baby Thomas...
Meanwhile, hotel boss Paul tries to ease his guilt by buying an expensive necklace for partner Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).
Will Terese become suspicious about Paul's sudden generosity?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
