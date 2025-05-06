Neighbours spoilers: Is Andrew really cheating on wife Wendy?

By published

Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between May 12 to 15...

Neighbours spoilers, Wendy Rodwell
Will Wendy uncover the truth of what's going on between Andrew and Sandra on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Monday 12 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.

Is Wendy Rodwell's (played by Candice Leask) husband Andrew (Lloyd Will) cheating on her on Neighbours? (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)

Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) thinks copper Andrew has registered on a dating app under the profile name @HotRod69

But Wendy is not happy when Nicolette reveals her plan to prove that Andrew is having an affair with his self-defence class student, Sandra Jago!

Neighbours spoilers, Wendy Rodwell, Nicolette Stone

Nicolette has a plan to prove Andrew is cheating on his wife Wendy on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Tuesday 13 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.

Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) is back to his devious old ways.

After stealing some valuable financial stocks from unsuspecting Amanda Harris (Briony Behets), the dodgy doctor attempts to stir-up trouble between Amanda and her family.

However, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is already suspicious about co-worker Darcy.

So he tracks down Darcy's ex, Tess Bell (Krista Vendy), who reveals some alarming information about him...

Neighbours spoilers, Darcy Tyler, Amanda Harris

Darcy is secretly STEALING from unsuspecting Amanda on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Neighbours spoilers, Tess Bell, Karl Kennedy

Ex-Ramsay Street resident Tess returns on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.

Taye Obasi (Lakota Johnson) is suddenly flash with the cash thanks to his SECRET side hustle as an escort.

But after shouting his friends for some drinks and buying some expensive basketball sneakers for his teenage nephew, Dex Varga-Murphy (Marley Williams), will Taye's nearest and dearest start to get suspicious about why he's suddenly in the money?

Neighbours spoilers, Taye Obasi

Can Taye keep his sexy side hustle a secret on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Thursday 15 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) feels guilty after kissing his ex-fiancee Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca)!

But the kiss leaves Chelsea with the hope that she and Paul can become a family with baby Thomas...

Meanwhile, hotel boss Paul tries to ease his guilt by buying an expensive necklace for partner Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Will Terese become suspicious about Paul's sudden generosity?

Neighbours spoilers, Chelsea Murphy, Paul Robinson

Paul feels guilty after a SECRET kiss with his ex-fiancee Chelsea on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Neighbours spoilers, Paul Robinson, Terese Willis

Will Terese find out what Paul has been up to on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about neighbours

Neighbours spoilers: Are Paul and Chelsea about to KISS?

Neighbours spoilers: WHO flirts with married man Andrew?

Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie wants a baby!
See more latest
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch