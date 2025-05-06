Neighbours spoilers: Is Andrew really cheating on wife Wendy?

Will Wendy uncover the truth of what's going on between Andrew and Sandra on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 12 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Is Wendy Rodwell's (played by Candice Leask) husband Andrew (Lloyd Will) cheating on her on Neighbours? (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) thinks copper Andrew has registered on a dating app under the profile name @HotRod69



But Wendy is not happy when Nicolette reveals her plan to prove that Andrew is having an affair with his self-defence class student, Sandra Jago!

Nicolette has a plan to prove Andrew is cheating on his wife Wendy on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Tuesday 13 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) is back to his devious old ways.



After stealing some valuable financial stocks from unsuspecting Amanda Harris (Briony Behets), the dodgy doctor attempts to stir-up trouble between Amanda and her family.

However, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is already suspicious about co-worker Darcy.

So he tracks down Darcy's ex, Tess Bell (Krista Vendy), who reveals some alarming information about him...

Darcy is secretly STEALING from unsuspecting Amanda on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Ex-Ramsay Street resident Tess returns on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Taye Obasi (Lakota Johnson) is suddenly flash with the cash thanks to his SECRET side hustle as an escort.



But after shouting his friends for some drinks and buying some expensive basketball sneakers for his teenage nephew, Dex Varga-Murphy (Marley Williams), will Taye's nearest and dearest start to get suspicious about why he's suddenly in the money?

Can Taye keep his sexy side hustle a secret on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Thursday 15 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) feels guilty after kissing his ex-fiancee Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca)!



But the kiss leaves Chelsea with the hope that she and Paul can become a family with baby Thomas...



Meanwhile, hotel boss Paul tries to ease his guilt by buying an expensive necklace for partner Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



Will Terese become suspicious about Paul's sudden generosity?

Paul feels guilty after a SECRET kiss with his ex-fiancee Chelsea on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Will Terese find out what Paul has been up to on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video