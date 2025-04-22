Neighbours spoilers: WHO flirts with married man Andrew?

Is Andrew about to land himself in BIG trouble with his wife Wendy on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 28 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Andrew Rodwell (played by Lloyd Will) gets some EXTRA flirty attention on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Andrew is pleased when Sandra Jago (Natassia Halabi) praises the copper for the self-defence classes he has been running.



However, married man Andrew seems oblivious to the fact that Sandra is clearly flirting with him!



Meanwhile, Andrew's wife Wendy (Candice Leask) is offered a temp teaching job at Erinsborough High.

Wendy starts to feel hopeful about her prospects as a teacher.



But later she faces a dilemma after being offered a job in far away Murrayville...

Jane offers Wendy a temporary teaching job at Erinsborough High School on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Tuesday 29 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Taye Obasi (Lakota Johnson) is intrigued after finding out that Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) used to be an escort.



When one of Byron's former clients, Lydia Hardy (Cassandra Magrath), comes into the Piano Bar, Taye gives Lydia his number after claiming he is an escort too!



Taye desperately needs to make some fast money to clear his debts.



But is Taye aka 'Sonny Manhattan' the escort about to get in over his head with his SEXY new side hustle?

Taye finds a SEXY side hustle as an escort on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Wednesday 30 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is reeling from the discovery that her estranged mum, Amanda (Briony Behets), is now a resident at Eirini Rising!



Jane is baffled why her mum failed to mention she was moving to Erinsborough.



What kind of game is she playing?



It's not long before Jane and Amanda's rocky past relationship is reignited!



Meanwhile, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) discovers that Agnes Adair (Anne Charleston) is feeling lost after moving into the retirement home.



Agnes has just had her book manuscript rejected by a publisher and is now unsure what she's going to do in life!

There's an awkward Harris/Stone family reunion on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Susan checks in on Agnes at Eirini Rising on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Thursday 1 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is back in Erinsborough again to support his teenage daughter, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner).



Toadie tries to encourage Nell to return to Erinsborough High School, following her recent SHOCK confession about her confrontation with the now DEAD Sebastian Metcalfe.



Unfortunately, Nell going back to school soon turns out to be a BIG mistake...

Toadie is back in Erinsborough again to support his daughter Nell on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Neighbours Opening Titles: Season 2025 (Version 2) | Neighbours - YouTube Watch On

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video