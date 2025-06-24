Neighbours spoilers: Has Aaron missed his chance for LOVE?

Has Aaron ruined his chances with admirers Rhett and Colton on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 30 June 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) attempts to do some damage control on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Aaron has jumped to the WRONG conclusion that his two admirers, Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire) and Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose), have secretly HOOKED-UP with each other!



The men are annoyed by Aaron's judgement.



He is not yet exclusive with either of them, so why should they offer him blind loyalty in return?



Has Aaron's messy mistake just pushed his two love interests closer together?

Aaron makes a mistake with love interests Rhett and Colton on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Tuesday 1 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) was moved when she witnessed Andrew Rodwell's (Lloyd Will) reunion with his biological dad, Steven, during their trip to Sandy Point.



Holly decides to reach out to her own estranged mum, Izzy.



But once again she is left disappointed by her troublesome mum's behaviour.



When Holly's boyfriend, Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson), fails to provide the emotional support she needs, she once again turns to married man Andrew...

Holly turns to cop Andrew for emotional support on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Wednesday 2 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Saskia Ramsay (Mia Foran) continues to lavish Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) with flirty attention, despite his growing discomfort.



When Saskia senses that Byron is still hoping for a romantic reunion with his ex-girlfriend, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan), the scheming schoolgirl resorts to desperate measures...



While Sadie is at work at the Spa at Lassiters, Saskia sneaks in and secretly tampers with some of the beauty products.



Which leads to a nasty accident for a Ramsay Street resident...

Sadie is about to find herself in a whole lot of trouble at the Spa on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Saskia is out to sabotage love rival Sadie on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Thursday 3 July 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) remains deeply concerned that her husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) hasn't fully dealt with his ordeal at the hands of her devious nephew, Darcy Tyler.



Karl refuses to reconsider returning to his job at Eirini Rising.



Is Karl on a downward spiral after everything that happened?

Karl almost died at the hands of devious doctor Darcy on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video