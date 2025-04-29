Neighbours spoilers: Are Paul and Chelsea about to KISS?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between May 5 to 8...
Airs Monday 5 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) is thrown closer together with his ex-fiancee, Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Paul feels shutout as his partner Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) rallies with her ex-husband, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), to support his teenage daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner).
Nell is being hassled at Erinsborough High School following her involvement in the death of Sebastian Metcalfe.
When Paul and Chelsea's baby son Thomas is suddenly rushed to hospital, the worried parents can't help but seek comfort as a family unit...
Airs Tuesday 6 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) is not impressed when he finds out his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) has enquired about a Police job in Murrayville on his behalf!
Andrew has already made it clear that he doesn't want to leave Erinsborough and move to Murrayville.
He accuses Wendy of going behind his back and risking his career to boost her own!
Has the Rodwell marriage run into BIG trouble again?
Airs Wednesday 7 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Chelsea is called to a meeting with her ex-lover, Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter).
During the meeting, Jeffrey drops a SHOCK bombshell...
He switched the paternity test results!
Which means that Jeffrey is the biological dad of baby Thomas!
The question is, will Chelsea come clean with Paul and possibly risk her chance of getting close to him again?
Airs Thursday 8 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Is Trevor the dog about to leave Ramsay Street?
Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) receives a message from his former house mate Haz Devkar, who wants Trevor to live with him and girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves, in Paris!
The residents of Number 32 are sad at the thought of saying au revoir to the loveable canine.
But does Trevor have his own opinion about having to suddenly move to France?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
