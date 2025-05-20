Neighbours spoilers: Will devious Darcy commit MURDER?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between May 26 to 29...
Airs Monday 26 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) is worried about her mum Amanda's (Briony Behets) confused mental state on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
And little does Jane know, but devious doctor Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) has been taking advantage of Amanda and helping himself to some of her financial assets.
So when Darcy finds out Jane is planning to take control of Amanda's affairs - including her finances - he sets a sinister plan in motion to further isolate Amanda from her own family...
Airs Tuesday 27 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Jane fears the worst after her mum Amanda goes missing.
In the meantime, desperate Darcy follows Amanda to the edge of a mountain in the Dandenongs...
Will Darcy take advantage of Amanda's confused state to do the unspeakable?
Back on Ramsay Street, Jane holds out hope she can make things right with Amanda.
That is until copper Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) arrives on the doorstep of Number 24 with some tragic news...
Airs Wednesday 28 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is in a state of shock after making a life-changing discovery...
Meanwhile, Paul's ex-fiancee Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) fears it is only a matter of time before Paul's wrath is unleashed!
Will she flee town with baby Thomas to avoid being caught in the crossfire?
Airs Thursday 29 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) has a plan to expose catfisher who has been pretending to be Andrew on a dating app.
Holly sets up a fake dating profile to lure the culprit out into the open.
However, things take a dangerous turn when Andrew is held captive by his desperate impersonator.
Is Holly about to walk into a perilous situation?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
