Neighbours spoilers: Will devious Darcy commit MURDER?

How far will desperate Darcy go to get his hands on Amanda's money on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 26 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) is worried about her mum Amanda's (Briony Behets) confused mental state on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



And little does Jane know, but devious doctor Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) has been taking advantage of Amanda and helping himself to some of her financial assets.



So when Darcy finds out Jane is planning to take control of Amanda's affairs - including her finances - he sets a sinister plan in motion to further isolate Amanda from her own family...

Darcy is the cause of another fallout between Amanda and her family on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Tuesday 27 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Jane fears the worst after her mum Amanda goes missing.



In the meantime, desperate Darcy follows Amanda to the edge of a mountain in the Dandenongs...



Will Darcy take advantage of Amanda's confused state to do the unspeakable?



Back on Ramsay Street, Jane holds out hope she can make things right with Amanda.



That is until copper Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) arrives on the doorstep of Number 24 with some tragic news...

Is Amanda in DANGER from devious doctor Darcy on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Susan and Jane await news on missing Amanda on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Wednesday 28 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is in a state of shock after making a life-changing discovery...



Meanwhile, Paul's ex-fiancee Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) fears it is only a matter of time before Paul's wrath is unleashed!



Will she flee town with baby Thomas to avoid being caught in the crossfire?

Is Chelsea about to do a runner from Erinsborough on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Thursday 29 May 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) has a plan to expose catfisher who has been pretending to be Andrew on a dating app.



Holly sets up a fake dating profile to lure the culprit out into the open.



However, things take a dangerous turn when Andrew is held captive by his desperate impersonator.



Is Holly about to walk into a perilous situation?

WHO holds Andrew captive on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Darcy's Reign of Terror | Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video