Emmerdale spoilers: It all kicks off at Butler's when Mack finds himself in huge trouble
Airs Tuesday 1st July at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Mack is in deep trouble in Tuesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having told Lewis that the dodgy weed deal is off, Ross is made to look like a liar when drug dealer Ray (Joe Absolom) calls in unannounced to check out the crop.
Assuming he's been lied to by his brother, Lewis is devastated.
But it's Mack who's lied to Ross and forged ahead with the plan he hopes will save his sister Moira's farm.
Ross is furious and refuses to help floundering Mack complete the deal.
Later, Ross visits the barn and finds all the weed has gone.
He quickly realises that Mack's not responsible and starts to panic that Lewis has moved the plants and would be in serious trouble if the police were to rumble him.
But it turns out Lewis hasn't touched them either… So who has?
In hospital, as Sarah recovers from her surgery ordeal, Cain visits his granddaughter.
As they share their feelings, Cain offloads about his upset about Nate's funeral.
Sarah's pleased when she suggests that being banned from the official service means they can give Nate a proper Dingle send-off.
At Tenant House, with Bear's cruel words ringing in his head, Paddy, who's meant to be recovering from surgery, sets out to talk to local farmer Celia, who owns the dog which attacked him.
Armed with his vet's bolt gun, Paddy's determined to take action to prevent another attack happening.
But Celia's full-on and just as ferocious as her dog and sends Paddy packing making the vet feel even worse about himself.
Feeling frustrated as all hell, Paddy turns on his dad and furiously tells him he wants him to move out.
With that, the relationship between father and son is destroyed.
Emmerdale is on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week on ITV. Timings vary. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
