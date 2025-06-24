Emmerdale spoilers: It all kicks off at Butler's when Mack finds himself in huge trouble

Dealer Ray (Joe Absolom) comes to check out the drugs that Mack has said are for sale…

Emmerdale's Mack is in deep trouble in Tuesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having told Lewis that the dodgy weed deal is off, Ross is made to look like a liar when drug dealer Ray (Joe Absolom) calls in unannounced to check out the crop.

Assuming he's been lied to by his brother, Lewis is devastated.

But it's Mack who's lied to Ross and forged ahead with the plan he hopes will save his sister Moira's farm.

Ross is furious and refuses to help floundering Mack complete the deal.

Mack's betrayal is exposed when Ray turns up unannounced to check out Lewis' weed (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Ross visits the barn and finds all the weed has gone.

He quickly realises that Mack's not responsible and starts to panic that Lewis has moved the plants and would be in serious trouble if the police were to rumble him.

But it turns out Lewis hasn't touched them either… So who has?

In hospital, as Sarah recovers from her surgery ordeal, Cain visits his granddaughter.

As they share their feelings, Cain offloads about his upset about Nate's funeral.

Sarah's pleased when she suggests that being banned from the official service means they can give Nate a proper Dingle send-off.

Sarah tries to cheer up her grandad Cain who's devastated that the Dingles have been banned from attending Nate's funeral (Image credit: ITV)

At Tenant House, with Bear's cruel words ringing in his head, Paddy, who's meant to be recovering from surgery, sets out to talk to local farmer Celia, who owns the dog which attacked him.

Armed with his vet's bolt gun, Paddy's determined to take action to prevent another attack happening.

But Celia's full-on and just as ferocious as her dog and sends Paddy packing making the vet feel even worse about himself.

Feeling frustrated as all hell, Paddy turns on his dad and furiously tells him he wants him to move out.

With that, the relationship between father and son is destroyed.

Paddy tries to confront local farmer Celia who owns the vicious dog which attacked him (Image credit: ITV)