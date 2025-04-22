Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby and Caleb fear for runaway Steph…
Airs Friday, May 2, 2025 at 7.30 pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Ruby and Caleb Miligan are terrified for Steph in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Given what went down the plastic surgeon's office, where Ruby and Caleb got in the way of Steph's ambition to go under the knife, the Miligans are in a state.
She'd banked on the fact that surgery would erase all imagery of her paedophile dad/grandad from her mind and give her some sort of peace. But instead, Ruby and Caleb have stirred up more turmoil.
Steph was furious about her parents' intervention and made her feelings known by smashing up the family home.
Having had a massive go at Ross before disappearing off in the car armed with a bottle of vodka, where's Steph at now?
Is she OK? Will she ever forgive her worried parents for what they've done?
At the Woolpack, Gail's with Ryan. The barmaid's excited because she's come up with a brilliant idea for a theme night at the village pub.
Elsewhere, Tracy is baffled… Is her confusion Nate-related?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
