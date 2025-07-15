Emmerdale spoilers: Secret killer John realises he's made a HUGE mistake

John's attempt to cover up Nate's murder hasn't quite paid off

Emmerdale killer John is kicking himself in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When John rolled out his cover-up for his killer crime, he thought he'd played a blinder.

Thinking that the fake confession from dead man Owen would put an end to the investigation and start the healing process for the grieving Dingles, the secret murderer learns he's overestimated things.

The killer is knocked when he runs into Cain and discovers the dad is still totally churned up and that the confession has only increased his pain.

Meanwhile, wanting to know every last thing about Owen, Cain bombards his best mate Liam, the GP who found him dead.

Having been told a man called Owen killed his son Nate, Cain know wants to know every last detail and is more churned up than ever

But Liam refuses to break doctor-patient confidentiality much to Cain's rage.

Having lost a child himself, Liam totally understands what his friend is going through.

Later, Liam tells John about his interaction with explosive Cain.

Knocked to discover his grand plan hasn't worked out the way he'd hoped, guilt-ridden John turns to his trusty helpline hoping for some calming words of advice…

At Home Farm, Kim and Joe are hoping to build up the Tate empire and have got their beady eyes fixed on Moira's failing farm.

Kim is plotting to grow the Tate empire.

Robert backs out of a deal to sell Annie's Field to Kim who's furious at his 360.

With Robert having bought 'Annie's Field' back from Moira, he's hoping to sell it on to the Tate at a profit.

But when savvy Robert picks up on Kim's desperation to do the deal he backs out.

Later, as the Sugden looks over the land, he starts to wonder why Kim's so keen to own the scrappy patch.

Elsewhere, a family pow-wow sees Noah learn about his mum Charity's plan to become a surrogate for Sarah.

Charity tells her son Noah that she's hoping to become a surrogate mum for Sarah

