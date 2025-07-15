Emmerdale spoilers: Secret killer John realises he's made a HUGE mistake
Airs Tuesday 22nd July 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale killer John is kicking himself in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When John rolled out his cover-up for his killer crime, he thought he'd played a blinder.
Thinking that the fake confession from dead man Owen would put an end to the investigation and start the healing process for the grieving Dingles, the secret murderer learns he's overestimated things.
The killer is knocked when he runs into Cain and discovers the dad is still totally churned up and that the confession has only increased his pain.
Meanwhile, wanting to know every last thing about Owen, Cain bombards his best mate Liam, the GP who found him dead.
But Liam refuses to break doctor-patient confidentiality much to Cain's rage.
Having lost a child himself, Liam totally understands what his friend is going through.
Later, Liam tells John about his interaction with explosive Cain.
Knocked to discover his grand plan hasn't worked out the way he'd hoped, guilt-ridden John turns to his trusty helpline hoping for some calming words of advice…
At Home Farm, Kim and Joe are hoping to build up the Tate empire and have got their beady eyes fixed on Moira's failing farm.
With Robert having bought 'Annie's Field' back from Moira, he's hoping to sell it on to the Tate at a profit.
But when savvy Robert picks up on Kim's desperation to do the deal he backs out.
Later, as the Sugden looks over the land, he starts to wonder why Kim's so keen to own the scrappy patch.
Elsewhere, a family pow-wow sees Noah learn about his mum Charity's plan to become a surrogate for Sarah.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, though timings are subject to change depending on the results of the Women's Euros 2025.
See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.