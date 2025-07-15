Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Dana's new rival?
Airs Tuesday 22 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) sets her sights on a job promotion on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
There's a job opportunity going in doctor Levi's Fowler's (Tristan Gorey) Cardiothoracic Unit at Northern Districts Hospital.
And nurse Dana wants it!
However, she soon discovers she's facing competition from new-arrival-in-town, Jo Langham (Maddison Brown).
Jo is also a nurse and has decided to apply for the job.
May the best woman WIN!
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is still undecided on whether to invite her estranged dad Jimmy to her wedding.
After returning from a visit to see her mum Deb, Eden tells fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), that she has locked-in a wedding date.
SIX months from now!
Eden starts compiling the wedding guest list, which does include Jimmy's name!
However, when Eden shares the news about her decision with her siblings, Levi and Abigail (Hailey Pinto), she gets a mixed reaction...
While Abigail is pleased to hear that Eden is prepared to build bridges with Jimmy, Levi thinks it's a TERRIBLE idea!
Which leads to a BIG argument between the Fowler family...
Can Cash get involved and attempt to keep the peace?
