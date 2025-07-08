Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Eden choose as her maid of honour?

Who will Eden choose as her chief bridesmaid for the Big Day on Home and Away?

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is wasting no time getting on with the planning for her and fiance Cash Newman's (Nicholas Cartwright) wedding on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Eden invites her younger sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) out for a picnic.



But she has an ulterior motive...



Abigail is thrilled when Eden asks her to be her maid of honour for the Big Day!



Talk eventually turns to their estranged dad Jimmy, who is trying to build bridges with his daughters.



But when Jimmy previously visited Summer Bay, Eden made it clear she hasn't forgiven him for cheating on their mum Debra years earlier.



How will Eden react when Abigail suggests she should consider inviting their dad to the wedding?

Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) and Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) still haven't defined their relationship.



Despite their close friends already jumping to the conclusion that they are now an OFFICIAL couple!



Sonny tells friend Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) that he doesn't do relationships.



While Dana is not ready to define what's going on between them either.



Would admitting that they like each other enough to officially start dating be such a terrible thing?



MEANWHILE, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his ex-fiancee, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), face a dilemma over what to do with the tickets for their planned honeymoon trip to Japan.



Which only adds to Harper's sadness and heartbreak over what could have been with Tane and their baby son, Archie.

