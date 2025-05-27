Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash and Eden get engaged... AGAIN?

Eden comes clean and tells Cash she is ready to get engaged again on Home and Away!

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is ready to get engaged again to her ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But she's yet to find the right moment to have that discussion with him.



However, after Cash catches Eden trying on her old engagement ring, she suddenly has some explaining to do!



Eden claims she just wants to see if the ring still fits after all this time.



But after some persuasion from friends Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), Eden decides to come clean with the whole truth...



How will Cash react when Eden reveals her longing to get their relationship back to its former momentum?



Does he want to get engaged again too?

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) reveals to Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) that he's hoping for a serious relationship with Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).



Which would be a BOLD move, considering Lacey is the girlfriend of River Boys gang member, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson).



Theo and Lacey remain unaware that Gage now knows about their secret hook-ups.



And is no doubt planning some kind of payback...



At Salt, Theo tells Lacey he wants them to officially be together.



But does Lacey have the same deeper feelings for Theo?



PLUS, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) tries to play peacekeeper after witnessing her boyfriend Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) sack his surf shop employee, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson).

Will Mali and Kirby make amends?

Theo wants a proper relationship with secret lover Lacey on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo and Lacey are unaware that Gage knows their secret on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

