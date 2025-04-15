Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi and Cash end their feud?

Can Remi and Cash settle their conflict on Home and Away?

The conflict continues between Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) and Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Remi claims that he is ready to accept that friend Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is happily back together with ex-fiance, Cash.



But is he really?



After Cash declines an invitation to join Remi and his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), for breakfast, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) suggests throwing a party at the share house to bring everyone together.



It'll give Cash and Remi the chance to settle their conflict.



However, since neither of the men is prepared to make the first move, their friends decide to they are going to need a helping hand towards settling their differences.



Will the plan work?

Bree and Sonny challenge Remi about his fallout with Cash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is determined to find something that interests Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan).



But so far, the foster teenager seems pretty disengaged from life at Summer Bay House.



However, Eliza unexpectedly shows an interest after meeting hospital doctor, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).

She wants to know all about how Levi became a surgeon.



Plus, some of the stuff he has seen in the line of duty.



Roo is pleased that Eliza finally seems to be showing an interest in something.



But what is the REAL reason behind Eliza's sudden enthusiasm?

What's with Eliza's sudden interest in surgery on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

