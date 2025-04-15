Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi and Cash end their feud?
Airs Monday 21 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
The conflict continues between Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) and Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Remi claims that he is ready to accept that friend Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is happily back together with ex-fiance, Cash.
But is he really?
After Cash declines an invitation to join Remi and his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), for breakfast, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) suggests throwing a party at the share house to bring everyone together.
It'll give Cash and Remi the chance to settle their conflict.
However, since neither of the men is prepared to make the first move, their friends decide to they are going to need a helping hand towards settling their differences.
Will the plan work?
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is determined to find something that interests Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan).
But so far, the foster teenager seems pretty disengaged from life at Summer Bay House.
However, Eliza unexpectedly shows an interest after meeting hospital doctor, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).
She wants to know all about how Levi became a surgeon.
Plus, some of the stuff he has seen in the line of duty.
Roo is pleased that Eliza finally seems to be showing an interest in something.
But what is the REAL reason behind Eliza's sudden enthusiasm?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
