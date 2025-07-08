Home and Away spoilers: WHO offers Remi drugs?
Airs Friday 18 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is burning the midnight oil on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
The busy music producer is working day and night to help both Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart) record their new albums.
This has led to a falling out between friends Kirby and Remi, since she is not pushy Avalon's biggest fan!
However, Salt boss lady Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is a fan and wants to book both Remi and Avalon for a gig at the bar/restaurant!
Right now, there just aren't enough hours in the day for stressed-out Remi to fulfil all his commitments!
So when Avalon makes a late-night house visit wanting to party, will Remi be tempted when she offers him an energy boosting bag of drugs?
John Palmer (Shane Withington) attempts some tough love with Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).
Surf Club manager John is worried that Mali is neglecting his duties at Manta Ray Boards.
If the surf shop boss is no longer invested in his business on the premises, then maybe it's time for Mali to give-up the rented space and let someone else move in?
MEANWHILE, doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) discovers his girlfriend Mackenzie has ordered a load of products from a fertility company.
The couple have been trying for a baby for the past couple of months.
But so far, Mackenzie has had no luck getting pregnant.
However, Levi becomes increasingly worried about Mackenzie's rush to get pregnant ASAP!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
