Home and Away spoilers: WHO offers Remi drugs?

Will overworked Remi be tempted when singer Avalon invites him to party with her on Home and Away?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is burning the midnight oil on Home and Away



The busy music producer is working day and night to help both Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart) record their new albums.



This has led to a falling out between friends Kirby and Remi, since she is not pushy Avalon's biggest fan!



However, Salt boss lady Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is a fan and wants to book both Remi and Avalon for a gig at the bar/restaurant!



Right now, there just aren't enough hours in the day for stressed-out Remi to fulfil all his commitments!



So when Avalon makes a late-night house visit wanting to party, will Remi be tempted when she offers him an energy boosting bag of drugs?

Avalon offers Remi an unexpected pick-me-up on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) attempts some tough love with Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).



Surf Club manager John is worried that Mali is neglecting his duties at Manta Ray Boards.



If the surf shop boss is no longer invested in his business on the premises, then maybe it's time for Mali to give-up the rented space and let someone else move in?

MEANWHILE, doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) discovers his girlfriend Mackenzie has ordered a load of products from a fertility company.



The couple have been trying for a baby for the past couple of months.



But so far, Mackenzie has had no luck getting pregnant.



However, Levi becomes increasingly worried about Mackenzie's rush to get pregnant ASAP!

John gives Mali an ultimatum about his surf shop on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Levi discovers Mackenzie's secret stash of fertility products on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

