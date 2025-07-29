Home and Away spoilers: Will Sonny keep Remi's DRUGS SECRET?

Remi warns Sonny not to tell anyone about his drugs use on Home and Away...

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) does not want his doctor girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), to find out about his drug use on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Remi's best mate, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), found him passed out at home after using some "pick me up" party drugs gifted from singer Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, things get heated between the friends when Remi warns Sonny that his temporary lapse with drugs needs to stay a SECRET from Bree...

However, Bree is still worried that music producer Remi has been overdoing it while working on albums for both Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Avalon.



But Remi does some damage control and spins a lie to cover-up his drug use.



Will Bree be convinced or start to suspect there's something more serious going on with her stressed-out boyfriend?

Sonny found Remi passed out after he took drugs on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree is becoming increasingly worried about boyfriend Remi on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby is on a high after her album launch party at Salt.



Kirby's manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), is now busy dealing with various offers from venues who want singer Kirby to perform.



But then comes some BIG news!



Kirby is now on the radar of the globally successful band, The Chosen, who want her to join them on tour in Europe!



Kirby's head is suddenly in a spin!



Is she really ready to leave Summer Bay to pursue her dream?

ELSEWHERE, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) returns home to the beach house.



She has a painful accident when she goes to put the iron away and quickly discovers someone has left it ON!



Dana is quick to blame it on her sister Harper's (Jessica Redmayne) baby brain.



But is Harper really the one to blame?

Kirby is offered a BIG opportunity on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5