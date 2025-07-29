Home and Away spoilers: Will Sonny keep Remi's DRUGS SECRET?
Airs Monday 4 August 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) does not want his doctor girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), to find out about his drug use on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Remi's best mate, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), found him passed out at home after using some "pick me up" party drugs gifted from singer Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, things get heated between the friends when Remi warns Sonny that his temporary lapse with drugs needs to stay a SECRET from Bree...
However, Bree is still worried that music producer Remi has been overdoing it while working on albums for both Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Avalon.
But Remi does some damage control and spins a lie to cover-up his drug use.
Will Bree be convinced or start to suspect there's something more serious going on with her stressed-out boyfriend?
Kirby is on a high after her album launch party at Salt.
Kirby's manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), is now busy dealing with various offers from venues who want singer Kirby to perform.
But then comes some BIG news!
Kirby is now on the radar of the globally successful band, The Chosen, who want her to join them on tour in Europe!
Kirby's head is suddenly in a spin!
Is she really ready to leave Summer Bay to pursue her dream?
ELSEWHERE, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) returns home to the beach house.
She has a painful accident when she goes to put the iron away and quickly discovers someone has left it ON!
Dana is quick to blame it on her sister Harper's (Jessica Redmayne) baby brain.
But is Harper really the one to blame?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
