Home and Away spoilers: Kirby hits the RED CARPET!
Airs Friday 1 August 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
The moment has arrived for Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) to launch her new solo album on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Kirby's manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), has arranged an album launch party at Salt.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, cameras flash and excited fans line-up to catch a glimpse of Kirby on the red carpet.
Kirby is thrilled as her closest friends get glammed-up to help her celebrate.
However, there's a LAST-MINUTE problem...
Where is music producer, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland)?
Remi has Kirby's completed album on a USB stick.
But so far, he is a no-show and a frantic Justin can't get hold of him...
As Kirby's album launch party gets underway, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) is tasked with finding his missing mate, Remi.
Nobody is aware that stressed-out Remi has recently turned to "pick me up" drugs to help deal with his workload.
When Sonny arrives at the share house, he is shocked to find Remi passed out on his bed.
With an empty packet of drugs beside him!
Will Remi recover?
Did he complete Kirby's album on time?
Or will her BIG night turn into a disaster?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
