Home and Away spoilers: Kirby hits the RED CARPET!

It's time for Kirby's album launch party on Home and Away!

The moment has arrived for Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) to launch her new solo album on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Kirby's manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), has arranged an album launch party at Salt.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, cameras flash and excited fans line-up to catch a glimpse of Kirby on the red carpet.



Kirby is thrilled as her closest friends get glammed-up to help her celebrate.



However, there's a LAST-MINUTE problem...



Where is music producer, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland)?



Remi has Kirby's completed album on a USB stick.



But so far, he is a no-show and a frantic Justin can't get hold of him...

Dana, Eden and Bree wonder where Remi is on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As Kirby's album launch party gets underway, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) is tasked with finding his missing mate, Remi.



Nobody is aware that stressed-out Remi has recently turned to "pick me up" drugs to help deal with his workload.



When Sonny arrives at the share house, he is shocked to find Remi passed out on his bed.



With an empty packet of drugs beside him!



Will Remi recover?



Did he complete Kirby's album on time?



Or will her BIG night turn into a disaster?



Sonny finds Remi unconscious on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5