Home and Away spoilers: Kirby gets SACKED from the surf shop!

Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) suffers a career setback on today's episode of Home and Away



For the past few weeks, Kirby and her manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), have been busy planning her solo music comeback.



Which means Kirby hasn't really been fully focused on her paid daytime job at Manta Ray Boards.



Kirby is excited when a magazine journalist, Sebastian (Jonny Hawkins), wants to write an article about a day in her life in Summer Bay.



Kirby takes some time out from the surf shop to be interviewed by Sebastian and pose for photos on the beach.



Unfortunately, her boss Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) later overhears Kirby bragging about wanting to move onto bigger and better things since the surf shop is hardly her dream job!



Whoops!



Mali decides he's had enough of Kirby coming and going from the surf shop whenever she pleases.



So he makes the sudden decision to SACK Kirby from her job!

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is feeling shut out after the birth of his baby son, Archie.



Tane's ex-fiancee, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), made it clear she intends to raise Archie alone following their wedding day break-up.

Tane hides away at home and wonders if he'll have to put up a fight in court just to get the chance to see his own kid.



However, when Harper receives a heartfelt gift and handwritten letter from Tane while she is recovering in hospital, will she have a change of heart about her harsh decision to cut Tane out of her life?

Will Harper really ban Tane from seeing his own son on Home and Away?

