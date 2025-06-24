Home and Away spoilers: Is Abigail going to leave Summer Bay?

Can Mali convince his girlfriend Abigail to stick around in the Bay on Home and Away?

Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) is ready to hit the road on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is surprised to discover that his girlfriend Abigail has packed her bags and is planning to go and live with her mum Deb for a while!



Is this all because of Mali's mess-up, which led to Deb discovering the truth about Abigail's past drug addiction problems?



Mali is confused by the move.



Is Abigail checking out of their relationship too?



Was she even going to say goodbye before leaving?



Mali tries to reason that Abigail has plenty of support in Summer Bay after what happened to her in the past.



But will he manage to convince her to stick around?

Will Abigail leave the Bay to go and live with her mum Deb on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Is Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) beginning to regret asking Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) to invest in her solo music career?



Things are heated between Kirby and Remi when they return home after a studio recording session.



Remi is concerned that Kirby is just rushing to record her music as quickly as possible.



But surely it's more about quality over quantity?



Can Remi's girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), find out the REAL reason behind Kirby's spiral and her clash with Remi?



ALSO, will Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), both agree to get some fertility tests done during their quest to get pregnant?

Is Kirby and Remi's friendship on the line on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

