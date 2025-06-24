Home and Away spoilers: Is Abigail going to leave Summer Bay?
Airs Thursday 3 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) is ready to hit the road on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is surprised to discover that his girlfriend Abigail has packed her bags and is planning to go and live with her mum Deb for a while!
Is this all because of Mali's mess-up, which led to Deb discovering the truth about Abigail's past drug addiction problems?
Mali is confused by the move.
Is Abigail checking out of their relationship too?
Was she even going to say goodbye before leaving?
Mali tries to reason that Abigail has plenty of support in Summer Bay after what happened to her in the past.
But will he manage to convince her to stick around?
Is Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) beginning to regret asking Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) to invest in her solo music career?
Things are heated between Kirby and Remi when they return home after a studio recording session.
Remi is concerned that Kirby is just rushing to record her music as quickly as possible.
But surely it's more about quality over quantity?
Can Remi's girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), find out the REAL reason behind Kirby's spiral and her clash with Remi?
ALSO, will Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), both agree to get some fertility tests done during their quest to get pregnant?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
