Home and Away spoilers: Has Mali scared off girlfriend Abigail?

Abigail struggles with her trust issues again after boyfriend Mali declares his love on Home and Away!

Abigail Fowler's (played by Hailey Pinto) trust issues have totally been put to the test since she started dating Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Just when it looks like Abigail and Mali's romance is back on track, she is thrown by her boyfriend's BIG declaration of love!



Instead of enjoying the moment, Abigail does a runner and distracts herself with her job at Salt.



Abigail spends the day trying to avoid Mali, and eventually tells her brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) that she's not ready for things to get so intense.



Abigail has a serious distrust of love!



Will Abigail's unresolved trust issues push Mali away again?

Mali has declared his love for girlfriend Abigail on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) returns to Summer Bay and is alarmed to hear Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has moved out of the Stewart house as she feels unsafe around foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan).



Alf's daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) attempts to make amends with Marilyn over Eliza.



However, it looks like their friendship is on hold again after Roo refuses to call the department about Eliza's creepy and bad behaviour...

PLUS, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) decides to reach out to Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown).



Even if her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), isn't yet ready to forgive his long-time mate Sonny for previously trying to kiss Bree.

Eliza is the cause of a fallout between friends Roo and Marilyn on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5