Home and Away spoilers: Will Abigail's mum discover her addiction SECRET?

Why doesn't Abigail want her mum Deb to meet her boyfriend Mali on Home and Away?

Alarm bells are ringing for Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) on Home and Away



Abigail's mum Deb (Tammy MacIntosh) wants to visit Summer Bay and meet her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).



But for some reason, Abigail doesn't want this to happen.



Mali feels insulted when Abigail leaves him a voice message, warning him to steer clear of Deb.



WHY doesn't Abigail want Mali to meet her mum?



Mali decides to turn on the charm and meet Deb, when she visits the Surf Club.



All is going well until Mali accidentally lets slip about Abigail's past drug addiction problems.



Which comes as a complete surprise to Deb...



Abigail feels mortified as the terrible truth comes out.



And Mali realises, too late, why Abigail wanted him to avoid being questioned by Deb!



Is Abigail and Mali's relationship back on shaky ground again?

Mali makes a BIG mistake when he meets Abigail's mum Deb on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is happy to hear that her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), is due to be discharged from hospital in a few days.



However, doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) can't reveal much more information.



Since Theo has requested that his aunt Leah be BANNED from visiting him at Northern District Hospital!



So when Leah attempts to approach Theo directly at the hospital, Levi has no choice but to step in and ask her to leave!



However, Leah makes it clear that she has no intention of vacating the building until she has seen Theo!



Is Leah's stubborn behaviour just going to make things worse between her and Theo?

WHY does Leah refuse to leave the hospital on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

