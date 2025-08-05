Home and Away spoilers: Can Bree forgive boyfriend Remi's BETRAYAL?

Will Bree and her cheating boyfriend Remi officially break-up on Home and Away?

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is heartbroken after finding out that her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), cheated on her on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



And on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) finds himself caught in the middle of the fallout!



Bree has questions for Sonny about his best mate Remi's recent behaviour.



But Sonny decides NOT to drop the truth bomb about Remi's recent drug use.



Which was the reason that he missed former band mate Kirby Aramoana's album launch and leaving celebration.



Sonny pushes Bree to go directly to Remi for the answers to her questions.



Unfortunately, Bree arrives at the share house just in time to hear Remi's one-night stand, Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart), claim she helped make the musician feel more alive than he has in ages...

Will Remi be able to do damage control with Bree?



Or is their relationship about to be officially OVER?

Sonny clashes with Bree after Remi's betrayal on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Will Remi and Bree break-up after he slept with Avalon on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) wants to arrange a girls' night out with her sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne).

However, when she asks landlady Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) if she will babysit Harper's son, Archie, while they are out, she is surprised when Irene abruptly refuses.



Irene quickly changes the subject and questions Dana on when she is finally going to pluck-up the courage to ask Sonny out on a date.



Dana is totally thrown.



Has Irene forgotten that Dana and Sonny are already an official item?

Is Dana getting closer to finding out the truth about Irene's memory problems?

Dana starts to worry about Irene on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

