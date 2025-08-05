Hollyoaks spoilers: Harmed? What has Jez Blake done to silence daughter Sienna?

What has Jez Blake done to his daughter, Sienna?

Serial killer, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffeld), confessed all to his horrified daughter Sienna Blake before things took a tragic twist in yesterday’s episode.

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), Sienna’s fate is revealed!

Sienna’s girlfriend, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) and Sienna’s sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) fear for her safety after they make a SHOCKING DISCOVERY!

What exactly has happened to Sienna at the hands of Jez?

Cleo with her girlfriend Sienna before she vanished. What has happened to Sienna? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Sienna’s brother, detective Dodger Savage (Danny Mac), confirms Bobby McQueen’s (Zak Sutcliffe) cause of death to his devastated mother, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

However Dodger is interrupted when news reaches him of a terrible accident that has just happened.

Dodger Savage has some devastating news for Mercedes McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at The Hutch, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) prepares for a BBQ for the locals.

His friend and restaurant colleague, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) urges Tony to postpone the BBQ in light of recent tragic events.

However Tony is determined to plough on with it saying he doesn’t want to waste any of his stock.

Tony is going ahead with his barbecue plans at The Hutch. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, prisoner Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) is released from jail and returns to the village but keeps to the shadows, wary of how his sisters, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) will react to seeing him around again.

Ste Hay wants to try and fix his relationship with his troubled son, Lucas. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Ste tries to reach out to his son, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) to try and patch up their troubled father/ son relationship but Lucas gives his father the brush-off.

Meanwhile Rex is keen to pick up where he left off with Ste and is hopeful for a reunion between the two of them but Ste says they need to get Lucas’s blessing before rekindling their relationship.

Criminal sisters Clare Devine and Grace Black are shocked to learn their brother Rex has been released from prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Rex, who shopped his sisters Grace and Clare to the police, shows up at Grace’s flat, Clare is less than impressed.

However Grace insists she doesn’t want to lose another brother and pleads with her sister to leave him unharmed.

Ste later finds Rex loitering about outside The Dog.

With his son Lucas out for the night, Ste invites his ex, Rex, over to his.

Are the two men going to get back together?

Are Ste and Rex going to pick up their relationship again? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) prepares to take decisive action when her son Jez’s safety is compromised.

Plus Tony and his wife Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) are sent into a spin when Tony is certain it’s only a matter of time before the fatal crash, in which Bobby died, is traced back to him.

Is Tony right to be worried?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.