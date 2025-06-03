Hollyoaks spoilers: What are you hiding? Liberty Savage has suspicions about Jez!

Liberty Savage suspects Jez Blake is up to no good in Hollyoaks.

Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) starts to suspect Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) is up to something dodgy in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). If only she knew the half of it!

When Liberty spots Jez stealing the hard drive to a computer she is suspicious about what exactly he is up to and what he’s hiding.

Jez Blake with his mother Martha Blake in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Liberty crashes Jez and his fiancé John Paul’s cake tasting session so she can speak to Jez.

The pair are engaged and planning their special day but Liberty demands to know what Jez was trying to hide when she saw him steal the hard drive.

However, she could be about to find out when she starts going through his things.

Liberty soon discovers Jez’s ‘special’ book in which he keeps momentoes of all his murder victims!

Is Liberty about to uncover the full horror of what Jez has been hiding?

John Paul McQueen is engaged to secret serial killer Jez! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) helps her granddaughter, Tori, settle into her new surroundings while Tori’s adoptive mother, Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) is frantic over her daughter’s sudden disappearance and has no idea what has happened to Tori.

Clare doesn’t know that her sister, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) has betrayed her and secretly handed Tori over to Sienna saying it was best for the girl to be living with her blood relatives and away from ruthless Clare.

Grace Black (left) betrayed her sister, Clare (right) by secretly handing over her daughter, Tori, to the Blakes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Grace and Clare have a vulnerable moment with each other as they both open up. Grace promises she will help Clare get what she wants and the two of them make plans for the future.

However Clare is later reeling when she finds out Tori is living with Sienna and Dodger. She accuses the pair of abducting her daughter.

Is she going to find out the truth, that Grace betrayed her?

Ste Hay is a nervous wreck as he waits for news on his son Lucas who has been in a coma. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is overwhelmed as doctors prepare to bring his son, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) out of his coma.

Lucas recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour.

However, he suffered a bleed on his brain and there were complications following his op.

Dillon Ray turns up at the hospital to see his ex, Lucas. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At the hospital, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), who has recently escaped the clutches of ruthless and corrupt copper, DI Banks (Drew Cain), turns up to see Lucas.

However, Ste is not pleased to see him and escorts him off the premises. Ste tells Dillon that Lucas needs calm in order to recover and he’s not helping him by being there.

Ste turfs Dillon out of hospital and says he must stay away from Lucas. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At work, Ste’s boss Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) questions Ste’s erratic behaviour.

Ste opens up about his fears about how he is going to be able to support Lucas after all the recent struggles.

Is Lucas going to come out of his coma and is he going to be ok?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.