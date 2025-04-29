Hollyoaks spoilers: Jez Blake makes a terrifying discovery!

Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) is reeling when he makes a terrifying discovery that puts him in a very vulnerable position in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The trouble begins earlier in the day when Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) spots sinister Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows) dressed in black.

Tommy reveals it’s his brother Billy’s funeral today.

Meanwhile, secret killer Jez is starting to worry about how much he revealed during one of hypnosis sessions with ‘therapist’ Tommy.

When alone with Jez, Leela privately warns him that Tommy isn’t a real therapist and Jez is HORRIFIED to learn Tommy has been making recordings of all his confidential therapy sessions.

'Therapist' Tommy (right) pictured with Leela's husband Joel Dexter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Jez is in a high state of agitation knowing that he may have let slip his murderous secrets during a hypnosis session with Tommy and he’s right to be worried.

When Tommy gets home he finds Jez waiting for him but before Jez can put an end to Tommy’s sinister games, Tommy plays him a recording of his murder confessions.

Jez is stopped dead in his tracks and Tommy once again has the upper hand when he blackmails Jez with a CHILLING ultimatum.

What must Jez do in order to stop his confessions from being made public or handed to the police?

Meanwhile, following recent events, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) anxiously waits for updates on her partner, Donny Clark’s (Louis Emerick) condition.

Misbah anxiously awaits for news on Donny (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) confides in her ex husband,Tony (Nick Pickard) about her fears regarding their son, Ro (Ava Webster) and his upcoming court case.

Later on, Diane and her lover DI Alistair Banks (Drew Cain) plan to have lunch together but Diane’s excitement turns to suspicion when she notices a lipstick on the passenger seat of his car.

Is she about to discover that her detective boyfriend is in fact a married man?

Is Diane about to find out that DI Banks is married? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Osborne’s house, unresolved tensions between Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and his estranged wife, Nancy’s (Jessica Fox) are making home life unbearable.

When Nancy tells Darren she has a date, Darren is thrown and tries to do some online digging to uncover who she’s meeting. Who is the mystery man?

Later, Darren sees Nancy with Tony and immediately jumps to conclusions.

As Darren lashes out things take an unexpected turn when Nancy has an admission to make.

Can the couple move forward?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.