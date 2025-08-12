Hollyoaks spoilers: FUNERAL SHOWDOWN! It all kicks off at the funeral of Bobby Costello!

Bobby Costello with his mum, Mercedes, shortly before his death.

The funeral of Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe) descends into chaos when a HUGE showdown erupts during the ceremony in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, as the service gets underway Bobby’s heartbroken mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) prepares to stand in front of the friends and family to share some words about her beloved son.

However trouble is brewing and when Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) arrives.

Spotting her in the wings her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) rushes to try and head her off.

Mercedes McQueen is struggling to hold things together as her son Bobby's funeral gets underway. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Diane was left HORRIFIED in yesterday’s episode when some revelations about Tony, who she has only recently got back together with, surfaced.

As viewers know, Tony has recently enjoyed a fling with Mercedes which they have been desperately trying to keep under wraps.

Has Diane discovered their secret?

And is it all about to kick off at the funeral?

It certainly looks that way when there’s a showdown which is live-streamed to the entire village!

Prince McQueen reaches out to Leela Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, even more shocking revelations are going to emerge when new details about Bobby’s death come to light!

Meanwhile, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) offers to look after Leela Lomax’s (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) son Daniel for the day.

Daniel and Prince bond as they go out shopping together and later on, Leela’s daughter Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), who has taken a shine to Prince, asks him out for some drinks.

It’s a yes from Prince!

Leela Lomax with her daughter, Peri Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At home Leela notices her daughter has a spring in her step but Peri denies it’s down to Prince.

Meanwhile, Peri encourages her mum to get back in the dating world.

Later on Prince finds a note from Peri at Casa McQueen saying she is looking forward to their date but at the same time a message from Leela, who has taken Peri's dating advice on board, pops up on his phone asking him for some no strings fun!

It looks like Peri and her mum are both competing for Prince’s attention.

Who is he going to choose?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.