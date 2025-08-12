Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen accuses a family member of killing Bobby!

Mercedes McQueen thinks she knows who murdered her son Bobby!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is APPALLED when she believes it was her own brother who killed her son, Bobby (Zak Sutcliffe) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The day starts with the McQueen family preparing for Bobby’s funeral which is going to be live-streamed for those unable to attend.

At The Dog, alcoholic John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is trying to get served but landlords Diane (Alex Fletcher) and Tony (Nick Pickard) refuse him, not wanting to encourage his drinking.

Emotions are already running high and Tony is horrified when a heartbroken Mercy suddenly comes bursting into the pub, saying she finally knows who killed Bobby!

Tony Hutchinson fears the worst when Mercedes says she knows who Bobby's killer was. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tony, who believes HE was the killer after running over Bobby in his car, assumes the worst and thinks that Mercedes is going to publicly accuse him.

However, Mercedes is pointing the finger of blame closer to home having convinced herself it was her own brother, John Paul, who was responsible for his untimely death.

Meanwhile, the real killer, John Paul’s ex fiancé, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) is wandering around with no-one having any idea he was the one who bludgeoned Bobby to death with a rock.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tony is terrified Mercedes is going to publicly accuse him of Bobby's murder (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

In a high state of agitation Mercedes, who has recently enjoyed a fling with Tony, asks him if he can be by her side to support her through the funeral.

Tony, who is racked with guilt, reluctantly agrees.

However, all hell is going to break loose and disturbing revelations are going to be made during the live-streaming of the funeral when two villagers unearth a HUGE secret involving Tony.

What have they discovered?

Is Tony's fling with Mercedes about to be exposed? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) breaks the news to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) that the police can no longer protect them, forcing Rex, who’s recently been released from prison, to make a decision that leaves Ste devastated.

Rex (left) is forced to make a decision that leaves Ste (right) devastated. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) asks Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) if she’s heard from her grand-daughter, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown), the mother of his child and his ex.

Pearl puts her foot in it revealing that Zoe is newly engaged and wants her new fiancé to adopt their son, Theo.

Prince is completely heartbroken to hear that she has moved on and another man is going to get to be dad to his boy.

Prince is gutted to hear that Zoe is engaged to a new man. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on a downcast Prince gets a helping hand from mother and daughter, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) who take over some supplies to the McQueens.

When the three of them start chatting, the two women are struck by Prince’s kindness and start seeing the single man in a whole new light!

Could a new romance for one of them be in the offing?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.