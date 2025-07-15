Hollyoaks spoilers: Jez Blake's deadly secret EXPOSED before his wedding day?
Airs Monday 21 July on E4 at 7pm.
It looks like serial killer Jez Blake's (Jeremy Sheffield) murderous secret might be uncovered just before his wedding in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
It's the day before Jez and John Paul McQueen's (James Sutton) wedding, but Jez's killer secrets threaten to destroy everything.
At the market stall, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) presses his sister Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) to confess that she's been having an affair with Jez.
As tensions rise, a phone call reveals that Dennis' (Joe Tracini) remains have been found. How will Jez react to the news that his murder victim's body has been discovered?
When a suspicious John Paul tells Jez that he's not sure he loves him, Jez snaps and smashes a mirror in a violent rage.
Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) arrange to meet following their unexpected romantic dalliance.
Tony recently discovered that Mercedes' teen son Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe) had been hiding at The Dog after he escaped custody. Tony was furious as Bobby was responsible for killing his beloved half-sister Verity (Eve O'Hara) and wanted to go to the police.
Mercedes managed to convince him otherwise and they made amends as they reminisced over their past affair. In a surprise twist, Mercedes and Tony ended up sleeping together and embarking on a secret romance.
With the relaunch of The Dog coming up, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and Tony prepare to move back into the pub, reigniting hope for their family. Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is delighted to be asked back behind the bar.
Later at The Hutch, Tony tells Mercedes about his hopes of a reunited family. Is this the end of their romance for good?
Meanwhile, Liberty informs Martha (Sherrie Hewson) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) that Dennis’ body has been found. Is the truth about Dennis' demise about to come to light?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Bobby Costello - Zak Sutcliffe
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Lucas Hay - Oscar Curtis
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Diane Hutchinson - Alex Fletcher
- Dee Dee Hutchinson - Lacey Findlow
- Ant Hutchinson - William Thompson
- Ro Lomax - Ava Webster
- Darren Osborne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Oscar Osborne - Noah Holdsworth
- Jack Junior Osborne aka JJ - Ryan Mulvey
- Frankie Osborne - Isabelle Smith
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Jez Blake- Jeremy Sheffield
- Martha Blake- Sherrie Hewson
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Dodger Savage - Danny Mac
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Pearl Anderson - Dawn Hope
- DS Zoe Anderson- Garcia Brown
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Donny Clark - Louis Emerick
- Dillon Ray - Nathaniel Dass
- Marie Fielding - Rita Simons
- Vicky Grant - Anya Lawrence
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
