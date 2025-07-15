Hollyoaks spoilers: Jez Blake's deadly secret EXPOSED before his wedding day?

Is Jez Blake's killer secret about to be rumbled?

It looks like serial killer Jez Blake's (Jeremy Sheffield) murderous secret might be uncovered just before his wedding in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

It's the day before Jez and John Paul McQueen's (James Sutton) wedding, but Jez's killer secrets threaten to destroy everything.

At the market stall, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) presses his sister Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) to confess that she's been having an affair with Jez.

As tensions rise, a phone call reveals that Dennis' (Joe Tracini) remains have been found. How will Jez react to the news that his murder victim's body has been discovered?

When a suspicious John Paul tells Jez that he's not sure he loves him, Jez snaps and smashes a mirror in a violent rage.

Tony Hutchinson and Mercedes McQueen have had an unexpected romance. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) arrange to meet following their unexpected romantic dalliance.

Tony recently discovered that Mercedes' teen son Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe) had been hiding at The Dog after he escaped custody. Tony was furious as Bobby was responsible for killing his beloved half-sister Verity (Eve O'Hara) and wanted to go to the police.

Mercedes managed to convince him otherwise and they made amends as they reminisced over their past affair. In a surprise twist, Mercedes and Tony ended up sleeping together and embarking on a secret romance.

With the relaunch of The Dog coming up, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and Tony prepare to move back into the pub, reigniting hope for their family. Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is delighted to be asked back behind the bar.

Later at The Hutch, Tony tells Mercedes about his hopes of a reunited family. Is this the end of their romance for good?

Meanwhile, Liberty informs Martha (Sherrie Hewson) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) that Dennis’ body has been found. Is the truth about Dennis' demise about to come to light?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.