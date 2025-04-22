Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake makes a SHOCKING accusation about Cleo!
Airs Wednesday 30 April on E4 at 7pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) accuses Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) of doing the unthinkable in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
At the hospital, the air is thick with accusations, a new patient leads to unanswered questions and there's heartbreak after a shock diagnosis.
John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and Jez Blake's (Jeremy Sheffield) engagement party was hit with tragedy after Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Sienna were involved in a car crash after Sienna suffered terrifying paralysis while driving, the same symptom she had when she was poisoned a few weeks ago.
Cleo is devastated when Sienna and her family accuse her of poisoning Sienna. As Cleo desperately pleads that she would never hurt her, will Sienna believe her?
Meanwhile, Ste has to be a pillar of support for his son Lucas (Oscar Curtis) after he was found unconscious while babysitting baby James. How will they pull through this medical emergency?
Also, Jez attends a therapy session with Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows) where his mind is focused on doing whatever it takes to protect his daughter Sienna. As Jez struggles to explain what he means, Tommy suggests hypnotherapy.
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
