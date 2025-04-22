Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake in HORROR crash!
Airs Tuesday 29 April on E4 at 7pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is involved in a dangerous car accident in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Tensions rise at the engagement party when Sienna asks Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) to tone down the PDA. Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) panics when he receives a call informing him that his son Lucas (Oliver Curtis) is in hospital.
Just as Sienna drives Ste to be by Lucas' side, her vision blurs and realises she can't feel her legs. Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) is distraught when he learns Sienna has been in a car crash after suffering temporary paralysis again and rushes to the hospital with Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) and Cleo in tow. Has Sienna fallen victim to another spiking?
John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) arrives as the engagement party is in full swing and he unveils a new tattoo dedicated to Jez. But their pre-wedding bliss is short-lived when Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane) suddenly keels over in pain. What's wrong with her?
Ste rushes to Lucas’ side, desperate for answers, while Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) refuses to believe Grace Black (Tamara Wall) isn’t responsible for whatever happened to Lucas, despite her repeated refusal.
Also, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) and DI Banks (Drew Cain) come face-to-face at The Dog car park. Is something about to go down between the pair?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Lucas Hay - William Hall
- Leah Barnes- Ela-May Demircan
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Diane Hutchinson - Alex Fletcher
- Ant Hutchinson - William Thompson
- Rose Lomax - Ava Webster
- Hilton Cunningham - Blake Wood
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Steph Cunningham- Lomax- Isabella Hibbert
- Darren Osborne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Oscar Osborne - Noah Holdsworth
- Charlie Dean - Charlie Behan
- Frankie Osborne - Isabelle Smith
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Dillon Ray - Nathaniel Dass
- Marie Fielding - Rita Simons
- Vicky Grant - Anya Lawrence
- Freddie Roscoe - Charlie Clapham
