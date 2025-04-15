Hollyoaks spoilers: Mystery illness! Sienna Blake has more hospital tests

Sienna Blake is back at hospital for more tests.

Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) fears about her health ramp up a level in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight Sienna is at the hospital for further tests following her mystery collapse recently in which she lost all sensation in both her legs.

At the hospital Sienna bumps into Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

It’s clear there is still a big spark between the two women who had a brief romance.

Sienna sees Cleo when she's at Dee Valley Hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Sienna’s sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) sees the two of them together she encourages Sienna to go for what she wants and tell Cleo how she really feels about her.

However, Liberty later feels protective over Sienna when she overhears Cleo talking to Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) about her sister.

Liberty overhears Cleo discussing Sienna with Peri Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) finds himself confiding in his ex Cleo, telling her that he thinks his marriage to Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is pretty much over!

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) are clashing again as tensions between them run high.

Joel feels his marriage to Leela is pretty much over in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Grace overhears them worrying about their daughter, Frankie’s (Isabelle Smith) whereabouts, and tries to calm their concerns.

Wanting to get Darren and Nancy off Frankie’s back, Grace later invites Nancy for a drink in The Loft but what plan has she got up her sleeve now?

Tommy has been deliberately driving a wedge between Joel and his wife Leela. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, twisted ‘therapist’ Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows) continues to stalk Joel and Leela at the flat.

Leela leaves him with a warning, but when she tells Joel that she’s worried about what Tommy might do next, Joel is annoyed with her.

Is Tommy’s campaign to drive Leela and Joel further apart starting to work?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.