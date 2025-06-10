Hollyoaks spoilers: PREGNANT? Cleo McQueen drops a BOMBSHELL on Sienna!

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) STUNS Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) when she breaks some HUGE news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Sienna is looking after her granddaughter, Tori Blake (Harriet O’Shea), while Tori’s adoptive mother, Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) has unfinished business to deal with.

Clare, aka Mrs Banks, who was married to gang leader and bent copper, DI Banks (Drew Cain) is currently trying to dodge the police after we’ve discovered that it’s her who is heading up the whole criminal drug and people trafficking business that Banks was part of.

Clare Devine is the mastermind behind the criminal activities Banks was involved in. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Clare has been rocked following the murder of her husband and now fears for her and Tori’s safety.

Tonight Tori locks herself away at the flat while Cleo and Sienna, who have a romantic history, grow closer as they discuss ways to help Tori feel at home in the Blake household.

It’s clear there is still a big attraction between Cleo and Sienna and as they chat Sienna confesses that she’s in love with Cleo.

However, Sienna''s stunned when Cleo has some news of her own to break.

Is Cleo pregnant with her ex, Joel Dexter’s (Rory Douglas Speed) baby after the two of them recently slept together?

Sienna is stunned when Cleo breaks some unexpected news. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) is terrified about the future following the dramatic incidents of yesterday’s episode involving Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

Robbie tells his girlfriend Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) he’s convinced he’ll be heading to prison and Vicky says there is only one option, they need to leave Chester asap.

Robbie Roscoe was given an ultimatum by Clare to kill her sister Grace Black (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) apologises to Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) for recent events.

Dillon and Lucas are now living under the same roof with Lucas’s dad, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and have decided to give their relationship another go. However, both are dealing with their own traumas and struggling to move forward.

Later, a vulnerable Dillon, who was groomed by gang leader DI Banks and Grace Black to become addicted to drugs, opens up to Ste about the torment he's going through.

A sympathetic Ste, who has battled his own addictions in the past, assures Dillon he can confide in him any time he wants to and that he doesn’t need to burden Lucas with his problems.

Dillon Ray confides in Ste about the hell he has been put through which is continuing to haunt him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, Lucas, who is still recovering from major surgery to remove a brain tumour, is listening in to their conversation via a baby monitor that’s been left switched on.

As he hears his dad and boyfriend chatting his anger starts to boil!

Has he got the wrong end of the stick?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.