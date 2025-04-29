Hollyoaks spoilers: MURDER PLOT? Leela Lomax is found unconscious!

There is panic when mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is discovered unconscious and unresponsive in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Leela patches things up with her rival, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

Leela tells Cleo, who was once engaged to Leela’s husband, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), that things between her and Joel are solid again and there's no reason why the two of them can’t be friends.

Leela and Joel on their wedding day in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, it seems Leela is in terrible danger.

Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows) has given Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) a killer ultimatum regarding Leela.

Jez is spiralling but knows he must act fast when Tommy, who is blackmailing him with a recording of his murderous confession, reminds him that the clock is ticking.

Has Tommy ordered Jez to kill Leela?

Later on, Joel is horrified to arrive home and find his wife, Leela, unconscious on the floor. Tommy rushes to comfort Joel as Leela is rushed to hospital.

Is she going to pull through?

Joel Dexter with Tommy Odenkirk in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, when Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) spots his mum, Diane (Alex Fletcher) holding a wine bottle, he assumes the worst and thinks his mum, who is an alcoholic, has been drinking again.

Tensions explode as mother and son blame each other and seeking comfort, Ro turns to his friend and confidante, Kathleen-Angel (Kiara Mellor).

However, when bully Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) sees Ro and Kathleen-Angel getting close, he’s overcome with jealousy and starts hurling cruel taunts at Ro.

Tensions grow between Ro and his mum Diane. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Osborne’s, Darren (Ashley-Taylor Dawson) is in high spirits and his dad, Jack (Jimmy McKenna) and Pearl (Dawn Hope) are thrilled to see a positive shift in his mood.

Later, Darren confides in his friend, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) about his issues with his daughter, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and Dodger is shaken to make the connection that Frankie is Darren’s daughter.

Darren (right) confides in Dodger about his troubles with daughter, Frankie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later that day, Dodger, who has been working as an undercover cop, confesses to his sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) that he’s struggling with the weight of all his secrets.

Lying to his friends and not being able to do more to stop the illegal activity that’s hurting young people is taking its toll on him.

Dodger confides in Sienna about the toll his work and double life is taking on him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, just as Darren is starting to think there is hope for his marriage with Nancy (Jessica Fox), she drops a huge BOMBSHELL on him.

What has Nancy told him?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.