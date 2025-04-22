Hollyoaks spoilers: Martha Blake makes a truly SICKENING plan!

Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) conjures up an evil plan to protect her family in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After Martha poisoned her own granddaughter Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in a bid to put an end to her budding romance with Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), Sienna has been on edge that she may fall victim to another spiking.

The drugging left Sienna terrified that she had motor neurone disease after she suddenly collapsed at work and was unable to stand. However, Martha admitted to her son Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) that she poisoned Sienna to stop him pursuing answers about his daughter's test results.

Sienna Blake is on edge at John Paul and Jez's engagement party after the spiking. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As the Blakes and McQueens clash over their differing tastes for John Paul (James Sutton) and Jez's engagement party at Casa McQueen, Sienna is consumed by the mystery of who drugged her.

Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) is horrified when he hears the news and accuses Grace Black (Tamara Wall) of drugging his sister.

Martha has a plan to make Cleo McQueen her scapegoat. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

While Sienna is consumed with anxiety at the engagement party, Jez shares his concerns about Sienna's relentless search for answers to Martha and how she believes it must have been someone close to her.

To protect the family, Martha resorts to evil lengths once again and devises a plan to make Cleo the fall girl. What has Martha got up her sleeve this time?

Leela Dexter (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) insists that she and her husband Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) confront Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows) and force him to back off or they will expose his illegal activities. As they come face-to-face with the sinister 'therapist,' Tommy agrees to leave them alone if they stay out of his way. But is the nightmare really over?

Donny Clark exposes bent copper DI Banks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) confronts Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) knowing he sent the anonymous text and the gangster warns him about DI Banks (Drew Cain). Grace sees her brother speaking with Donny and urges him to stay quiet for the sake of his new life.

A hesitant Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) politely lets DI Banks join her, Donny and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) for lunch, but the mood turns tense.

With Rex’s help, Donny uncovers the truth that DI Banks is the corrupt officer running the illegal operation.

Meanwhile, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) babysits baby James at home and Rex returns to find the door open. Horrified, he hears the sound of crying from the bedroom and Lucas lying unresponsive on the floor. What's happened to Lucas?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.