Hollyoaks spoilers: FREEDOM? Donny Clark offers prisoner Rex a deal!

Detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) offers prisoner Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) a deal in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Donny was left horrified in yesterday’s episode when teenager Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) blurted out the truth about DI Banks’ (Drew Cain) murder.

Tonight Donny goes to see Rex in prison and offers him a deal.

He will ensure his freedom and get him out of prison if he writes a confession linking Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) to the crimes.

Will Rex agree to go along with the plan?

Rex is now behind bars after confessing to the murder of DI Banks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Dillon who was groomed by Banks, Rex and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and became addicted to drugs, attends his first Narcotics Anonymous session.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) support Dillon and later on Dillon apologises to Lucas for everything he has put him through.

Dillon confides in Ste about not feeling worthy of getting better and asks him to be his sponsor.

A tearful Dillon tells Lucas he doesn't want to put him through any more pain. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Donny reaches out to Ste and tells him about the offer he presented to Rex in prison. Donny tells him he needs his help and Ste agrees to go and visit Rex and speak to him.

However, unbeknownst to Rex and Ste there is another inmate listening into their conversation.

It’s none other than Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins)!

Why is Tom behind bars and what link does he have to Rex?

Tom Cunningham is in the same prison as Rex Gallagher! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, Donny receives a phone call from Tom offering information on Clare but Clare is one step ahead of Tom.

She goes to see Rex and gives him a chilling ultimatum.

She needs him to kill Tom. If he fails to do what she’s asking she’ll take her revenge by trafficking Bobby Costello and Jacob Omari!

Will Rex do as she wants to save the teenagers?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.