Too Much episode 4 recap: Jess and Felix have a huge fight as secrets from the past are revealed

Too Much is a romantic comedy series on Netflix set in London and starring Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe.

The series, which was created by Girls star and Catherine Called Birdy writer Lena Dunham and her husband Luis Felber, follows New York workaholic Jessica Salmon, who, while still reeling from a break-up, decides to move to London to live a life of solitude, ‘like a Bronte sister’.

However, Jess's big move isn't quite the fairy tale she was hoping for, and life throws her a curveball when she meets Felix Remen, a trauma-ridden, wannabe musician who sleeps with any woman who stays in the bar past closing time.

Will the path of true love ever run smoothly for the pair? Here is everything that happened in episode 4...

The fourth episode opens with a flashback to Jess in bed with her ex, Zev, and he is telling her that he's got a secret that he's never told her because he's been scared she will dump him. She is nervous about what he is going to say, until he confesses his Bar Mitzvah was Weezer-themed. She thinks this is hilarious and he starts singing one of the band's songs to her, and they look really loved up.

In the present day, Jess is in bed with Felix, and she watches him while she is sleeping. They spend the morning in bed together and she asks him about his tattoos, which Felix claims don't have any significant meaning. There is one on his bum that says Poly - which he claims he got with his friend Polly on holiday in Portugal but the woman spelled it wrong. Jess jokes that she thought it stood for polyamorous - and soon Felix gets confused between the meaning of polyamory and monogamy and Jess starts to see red flags waving at her.

Jess calls her mom on the way to work to tell her she's met someone. Lois asks her all about what Felix does, and soon Jess is spilling all his secrets about past drug abuse and doesn't understand why she is being so honest, but Lois says that is the 'mom effect'.

At work, Jess is reading articles about red flags in relationships and what they mean when Jonno appears out of nowhere again and asks her over for dinner that evening. Jess discovers the whole team is going, but when Jonno asks what her date is called, she looks worried.

Later in Notting Hill, Jess is in her element, getting Felix to take photos of her in front of different coloured houses. She tells him this is the London she came for, but he tells her that he grew up somewhere similar and behind the pastel coloured doors are people with secrets and pent-up rage. Jess reminds Felix they are about to spend the evening with her new boss and the people she works with, and asks - although she isn't trying to control him - if he can lose his cap.

Jess is excited to see Jonno's house has a blue door, and when his wife, Ann, answers the doo,r she is thrilled to see them, exclaiming that she can tell they're going to be fun and that usually the only people they have over for dinner are toffs who talk about skiing.

As they all sit down for dinner, Jess starts telling Ann all about her UTIs and she responds by talking about the menopause. Meanwhile, Felix is sitting next to Boss, who is complaining about his love life. When Felix asks him why he doesn't make eye contact with him, Boss admits that he only makes eye contact with people who he knows he isn't going to sleep with, which he says is awkward because obviously Felix is with Jess.

Meanwhile, Jess is telling Ann that she is scared about Astrid's tumour coming back. As she gets teary about the thought of her dog dying, Ann takes Jess to the bathroom, where they take cocaine. Ann tells Jess about a dog she used to have called Lettuce and how loyal she was and that she supported her through everything from Ann's mother passing away to Jonno's emotional affair with Kylie Minogue.

While Ann and Jess are talking in the bathroom, Felix comes upstairs to use the bathroom and sees all the photos Ann and Jonno have on their wall. He is shocked to see a class photo from his old school - and is even more horrified to see he is in it.

Later, Felix corners Jess and realizes she has been taking drugs, which she denies when he asks her. She claims she is just drunk, but when she starts going on about how pretty Ann's soap dish in the bathroom, he knows she is lying. He says he trusts her, which she finds annoying and they almost have their first fight.

As they eat dessert, Jess is asking Ann about her soap dish when Jonno tells Felix that he recognises him. Felix shrugs off the suggestion, but even though he is really drunk, Jonno is adamant that they have met before.

Ann gets to know Jess at dinner. (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Kim is freaking out that something Jonno said at dinner might have let Josie know that she fancies her, but she soon forgets her traumas when a tray of coke comes out. As everyone dives in, Jess tells Felix - who is trying to stay sober - that she can't say no to her boss, and he watches on as everyone else dances and the night gets wild.

Later, Felix is cornered by Jonno again, and he says he remembers now where he knows him from. It turns out Felix went to the same school as Jonno and Ann's daughter, Viola and they used to date.

Jonno recalls that Felix dropped out of school before his A-Levels and broke his daughter's heart. Jonno tells Felix he remembers that he took his daughter to Manchester and ended up leaving her in a Travelodge, and Felix points out that there is more to it than that.

Drunk Jonno is getting too close and is annoying Felix by getting in his face and soon the pair start fighting. As they are wrestling, Felix tells Jonno that what really happened is that his dad ran out of money, so he had to leave private school and his home after his dad packed up all his things into a cardboard box and told him to make his own way in life at the age of 16. Felix then tells Jonno that Viola said she would wait for him, but after a couple of weeks, she started dating someone else.

As they are fighting, Ann and Jess come into the room, with Ann looking for a cooling sex gel that she wants to give to Jess, but when she can't find it, Jonno remembers they left it in the garden last time they used it.

No one seems to be bothered about the fact Jonno and Felix were just wrestling, until Jess and Felix leave and she gets angry with him for not only stealing the beautiful soap dish, but also for calling her boss a tosser. She has no idea about Jonno and Felix's history and tells Felix that the evening has been nothing but a series of red flags for her and that he is not the Mr Darcy that she thought she was going to meet in London.

As the pair start having their first fight, Felix points out that Jess is always scanning him for red flags, whereas he doesn't work like that. Jess says that is because she doesn't have any red flags, but he says she absolutely does and starts listing them.

After listing everything from the fact that she sends essays as texts, the fact that her dog smells like vinegar, and the fact that she set herself on fire the very first day they met, Felix calls Jess too much. She is upset, thinking it is an insult... but he says it's a good thing... that she is just the right amount, but then a little bit more, and she melts.

They end their fight by kissing in the street, and their romance is very much back on track.

All 10 episodes of Too Much are available on Netflix now.