The Better Sister episode 3 recap: A secret is revealed that changes everything

The Better Sister on Prime Video is an eight-part twisty-turny thriller that promises to keep us on the edge of our seats until the final moments.

The series is based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke and stars Hollywood favourites Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as 'rival' siblings who have their mysterious past brought to light after a shocking murder. But, as the investigation unfolds, will the siblings manage to reconnect or be torn further apart?

Here is everything that happened in episode 3...

The third episode opens with a flashback to the time Ethan took a gun into school, and it is revealed that there wasn't a mix-up of bags that Chloe had told Nicky in episode 2, but that he actually stole it. Adam is going mad at his son about the whole thing, saying he could have killed someone, while Chloe is trying to remain calm and asks Ethan why he took it.

In the present day, Catherine arrives at the penthouse and tells Chloe there are paparazzi downstairs and she might want to pay Arty more money if she wants to keep them at bay. She tells Chloe that they have a board meeting the following day and she needs to get herself together for it because they are already talking about replacing her as editor-in-chief.

Chloe is horrified and heads off to prepare for the meeting, until Nicky reminds her that they have a son in jail and they need to find out what is happening about his hearing that day. Chloe tells her sister that she has been trying to get through to Ethan's lawyer, Michelle, but she isn't answering. Instead, they call Nancy at the police station and ask where Ethan is being held. She tells them his location, and Nicky and Chloe are united for once when they decide to head down there to see him and get some answers.

At the police station, Michelle is asking Ethan about the gun, which he says wasn't loaded when he took it to school, and so everyone knew that he wasn't going to use it.

Michelle asks Ethan if he gets into trouble a lot, and we see a flashback to him getting caught by his parents with some weed. He is adamant that it wasn't his and he was looking after it for someone, and Michelle guesses it was Kevin's. Ethan finally admits the reason he was alone that night is because Kevin went to meet some drug dealer friends and Ethan didn't want to go, so he left him to it.

Ethan is the prime suspect in Adam's murder case. (Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime)

Michelle's phone rings and it is Chloe again, she ignores it, but tells Ethan now is a good time for a break in their interview, and goes to get them some food. Before she leaves, Ethan asks if their interview was okay, and Michelle tells him that soon the prosecutor is going to paint him as a violent teen who wanted his dad dead, and that they need to get to know one another enough to be honest and make a good defense.

Meanwhile, Nancy and Matt call Bob and try to find out more about the business meeting that Adam went on during the day he was killed. He says that all Adam's files are confidential, and they'd need a warrant to look at them. There is some animosity between Bob and the police, and he hangs up on them before they can ask any more questions.

Meanwhile, Chloe is getting ready to head out and see Ethan when she comes across the burner phone Ethan stashed in the office when the police came to the penthouse with their search warrant.

As they sneak around the back to their car to avoid the photographers, Chloe tells Nicky about the phone and asks her to plug it in to charge in the car.

While Chloe is distracted with a call from Bill, who tells her that the car receipt she asked him to look into was a dead end, Nicky sees the burner phone is Ethan's and there is a message on there from Kevin saying "Sorry dude, I had to" suggesting he is apologizing to Ethan for not giving him an alibi for the night Adam was killed. Nicky restores factory settings on the phone and lies to her sister that it is empty, and doesn't correct Chloe when she assumes the phone was Adam's.

At Bill's office, Jake comments on how Chloe seems to have bought their lies about Adam's car receipt being a dead end, and Bill jokes that it's the benefit of a grieving widow's distraction. The pair talk about how Adam had his secret meeting on the day he died with Gentry, one of their clients, and made his own way to Queens without using the company car account. They speculate that Adam could have been trying to go it alone or join another law firm and pinch Gentry as a client for his new role.

The paparazzi swarm as Chloe and Nicky arrive for Ethan's hearing. (Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime)

Bill sends Jake to the Hamptons to see if he can find out more about Adam's movements the day he died, and while Jake pretends to be on board with it, he takes a call from a mystery caller as he is leaving the office and reassures them that Adam's meeting with Gentry has 'distracted' Bill from what is really going on.

As Chloe and Nicky drive to see Ethan, they talk about how they are going to get him out of jail and they agree that the only way is to find out who actually killed Adam.

Meanwhile, Jake meets with Ethan's lawyer, Michelle, and it is clear they know one another well. He thanks her for taking on Ethan's case for him and she says she owed him a favour, so it is no problem.

At the station, Michelle is hoping that Ethan will be more honest with her now he has had something to eat. Meanwhile, Chloe and Nicky arrive to see Ethan, but Chloe is surprised when Nicky says she is staying in the car.

Nancy tells Matt that a report has come back that says Adam's knife wounds were from a standard knife that you can buy in a corner store.

Back in the car, Nicky is getting fidgety waiting for Chloe to come back and she looks in the glovebox and is shocked to find the penknife that Chloe hid in there the night Adam was killed. It is covered in blood and she recognises the knife as one that used to belong to their father. Nicky has another vision of her late father who tells her 'I told her to keep it clean' in reference to the knife.

Chloe goes to see Nancy and Matt and they all argue about the lack of progress being made in the case. Chloe is shocked to learn that Ethan's hearing has been brought forward to that afternoon, and Michelle goes to see Ethan who is still in the interview room. Michelle goes through what will happen in the courtroom and Ethan tells her he is scared, but she says that is a good thing as the judge will want to see that.

As they are leaving the room, Ethan finally opens up about the gun and tells Michelle it wasn't a mistake that he took it to school, but that he was trying to get rid of it because he was afraid to have it in the house. Before Michelle can press him further on this, someone arrives to cuff Ethan and take him to the court.

The hearing doesn't take long, and after listening to both sides of the case, the judge decides that Ethan will be held without bail until his court case, leaving Michelle, Chloe, Nicky and most of all Ethan, completely shocked.

Michelle tries to get Ethan bail. (Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime)

As the paparazzi swarm around Nicky and Chloe as they leave court, Nicky struggles to hide her emotions while Chloe, who is used to unwanted press attention, remains poker-faced. They meet Michelle at a local restaurant where they discuss their next steps and she tells them that she is as shocked as they are that Ethan hasn't been released, however, some new evidence has come to light about the night Adam was murdered. She shows the sisters the photos of the house after the murder, which reveal that no robbery took place and that the window was smashed after the room was trashed, meaning the robbery part was staged.

While they are talking, Chloe asks when she can see Ethan and is shocked when Michelle says that, as Ethan's legal guardian, Nicky can go to see Ethan during visiting hours, but that Chloe can't go. The sisters are united in their horror over this, and things seem to be thawing between them when Nicky says Michelle needs to be doing everything in her power to get Chloe to see Ethan as he needs her. Michelle points out that they clearly have secrets that led to the historic restraining order and the fact that Adam was married to Chloe and no longer Nicky, and advises the siblings that they need to tell her everything.

As Chloe and Nicky get back to the house in the Hamptons that afternoon, Nicky offers to help clean the blood from the crime scene, but Chloe can't face it and goes for a run.

While Chloe is running, Nicky tips bleach on the floor and gets scrubbing, but while she is cleaning, she also washes off the bloody penknife that she found in the glovebox of Chloe's car.

While on her run, Chloe heads over to a house down the road and lets herself in with a key from under the doormat. She knows her way around the house and heads straight out to the back, where Jake is standing. She shouts at him about the fact he told Michelle their family secrets, but he says he hasn't told her anything that isn't out in the public.

Chloe soon calms down and asks for a glass of water, but as Jake walks past her, she grabs him and they get close. As she tells him how much she has missed him, it turns out she has been having an affair with Jake behind Adam's back.

All episodes of The Better Sister are available to stream worldwide on Prime Video now.