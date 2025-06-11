The Better Sister episode 6 recap: the jury's verdict is in, but is Ethan going to jail?

​​​The Better Sister on Prime Video is an eight-part twisty-turny thriller that promises to keep us on the edge of our seats until the final moments.

The series is based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke and stars Hollywood favourites Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as 'rival' siblings who have their mysterious past brought to light after a shocking murder. But, as the investigation unfolds, will the siblings manage to reconnect or be torn further apart?

Here is everything that happened in episode 6...

The sixth episode opens with a flashback to the day before Adam's murder and we see him in a confession box at church. He is explaining that his son doesn't appreciate anything he does for him, and that he has no value of what is important in life. Adam's confession reveals that he hates that Chloe's way of trying to win Ethan's affection is by throwing money at the situation, and that when Ethan stole Adam's gun with no explanation, it left Adam terrified about what his son might do next.

In the present day, we return to the courtroom for Ethan's trial and we pick up right after the revelation in the previous episode that saw Ethan named as the one who has been sending Chloe abusive messages online. As Chloe and Nicky leave the courtroom, Nicky is fuming with Chloe, asking her how she didn't realise that Ethan felt so strongly about Adam. Chloe asks if they can have this argument in private, away from the police and reporters, but Nicky grabs Chloe as she is walking away and Chloe lashes out, accidentally hitting Nancy instead of Nicky. Nicky hits Chloe, and the sisters end up both being cuffed by the police... right in front of all the photographers.

Matt takes Chloe outside to cool off, while Nancy has Nicky. Matt tries to dig into what Chloe is thinking after the shocking revelations in court, but Michelle sees them talking and tells Chloe not to say another word to the police.

At home, Michelle tells Nicky and Chloe what is going to happen next, now that Ethan has been painted in a bad light in court. She tells Nicky her role is to play the messy mother, the one who almost killed Ethan as a baby, and paint Adam as the ideal father who would never have a son who'd want him dead.

Michelle then tells Chloe she needs to dig into Adam's work as they want a new suspect to take the focus off Ethan. Michelle tells her to search the office and anywhere else she can think of to nail the exact timings of Adam's meeting with the Gentry Group.

Ethan's trial continues. (Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime)

Nicky urges Chloe to speak to her mystery contact - who we know is the FBI - but Chloe says it isn't that simple. Meanwhile, Nancy goes to see an old friend who says he saw her on the news cuffing the sisters and that she needs to be careful and learn how to control her anger, which she reluctantly agrees to.

Chloe heads to Adam's office and uses his security card to get into the building. A colleague of his asks if she needs help, but she tells him she's just there to collect her husband's things. While she is in there, she has visions of Adam, who tells her that if she wants to find anything useful, then she had better be quick. She looks on his computer and just as Bill comes into the office to see what she is up to, she is downloading a file called Gentry Group onto an external hard drive and pocketing some keys she finds in Adam's desk drawer.

Bill says he would have got Adam's things sent to her, but Chloe is adamant she wanted to do this herself, praying that Bill won't realize she is downloading something. Luckily, just as the file finishes transferring onto the USB, Adam's colleague comes in and, when Bill's head is turned, she takes the external drive and pockets it, before making her excuses and leaving.

In a flashback, we see Nicky arriving home drunk at 5 am. Her mom is looking after baby Ethan, and says that he has been awake all night, but Nicky doesn't seem to care. She gets more wine from the fridge, and although her mom tries to stop her from drinking it, she downs it straight from the bottle. But moments later, she is sick, and her mom is forced to clean up after her.

In the present day, Nicky is at an AA meeting again, this time she is sober and talks with Ken as they share their past regrets. She then speaks to someone back home called Debbie, telling her she misses her, but before we learn more, Ken interrupts the conversation.

While Matt is at the FBI offices trying to get someone to identify the man in the photo he took of Chloe and the FBI agents, she is meeting with Olivero in his car and handing over the USB. He doesn't seem that impressed despite the lengths Chloe went to to get it, and tells her this doesn't change anything and that he still isn't getting involved in Ethan's trial. This makes her angry and Olivero turns nasty, shouting at her to get out of his car, so she runs back to her own car and calls Michelle.

Meanwhile, Nicky and Ken are taking a walk on the beach and as they talk, it is revealed that Adam used to hit Nicky when she was drunk. Ken points out that Adam used her addiction to take everything from her, including her son and sister, rather than helping her. At first, she says it is all in the past, but then gets angry and throws herself into the sea.

Bill ins't happy when Chloe turns up at the office. (Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime)

Chloe goes to see Jake about the Gentry Group, asking him for details after finding out he was in every one of the meetings with Adam. He says he can't say anything because of client confidentiality, but that he does know Adam was small fry to the Gentry Group. Chloe is adamant that he needs to take the stand in Ethan's trial and say that Adam might have got on the wrong side of these people, but Jake admits the Gentry Group isn't people, it is a shell corporation and wouldn't have someone going into Adam's home and killing him. Chloe is shocked that her lead is a dead end, and Jake comforts her, leading to them having sex on his sofa.

Dom Willis is at the police station when Nancy gets back to work, and he is fuming that an anonymous caller told him Nicky and Chloe are going to drop a bombshell into the court case tomorrow, but Nancy has no information on it whatsoever.

At home, Chloe tries the keys that she found in Adam's desk drawer at work on a briefcase she has found in his office at home. But when the keys don't work, Nicky uses her jewelry-making hammer on the locks and it springs open to reveal a gun. They are both shocked, and Nicky says Adam couldn't be trusted with a gun, and that Ethan knew it, which is why he took it to school. Chloe agrees, but if they paint Adam as messed up, it will make Ethan look more guilty, or put one of them in the frame. Chloe apologizes for cutting her sister out of Ethan's life for all this time and they agree to do everything they can to bring their boy home.

The next day at court, Ethan talks to Michelle before heading into the courtroom and he tells her that he didn't kill his father and that the things he said online were just him venting and letting off steam. Michelle asks him if he knows what a plea bargain is. Ethan said he does, and asks if this means everyone thinks he is guilty. She replies that people just like things tidy, and a plea bargain might give them more say in his sentencing.

As Nicky and Chloe arrive, Catherine turns up with a group of women from the Women Are Essential moment, who are all there to show their support. Bill and Jake are also there and reveal they are on the witness list.

Inside the courtroom, Nicky takes the stand as Michelle asks her how she met Adam and what happened to get Ethan taken away. Nicky is honest and gives good answers, but then Dom, on the prosecution, takes his turn asking the questions. He makes her look like a bad mom for giving Ethan the burner phone and makes the court think that she taught him how to lie to his parents.

Nancy and Matt are shocked when the defense throws a curveball into the case. (Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime)

Next, Chloe takes the stand and outlines where everyone in the family was the night Adam was killed. Michelle asks Chloe what her marriage was like and Chloe admits it was strained in recent years, because of a move at work that Chloe had encouraged Adam to make, and he blamed her when it went sour. She goes on to tell the court that Adam got violent with her and that he started physically abusing her, but that she hid it from everyone, including Ethan. Chloe then also admits that the only person who knew was Jake, because they would run on the beach together and got close, and he would ask her about the bruises on her body. This news is a shock to everyone in the court, especially when she admits she and Jake have been having an affair for a year and that he was very cross when he found out that Adam was hitting her. Jake looks totally petrified in his seat in the courtroom as Chloe frames him for her husband's murder.

Next, Jake is called to the stand and Michelle questions him; however, when she asks about his relationship with Chloe, he refuses to answer on the grounds that it might incriminate him. Every question that Michelle asks Jake, he refuses to answer, putting doubt in the jury's minds, and before long, they head out to make their decision. After a long wait, the verdict is in, and the jury announces that they have found Ethan not guilty of second-degree murder. Nicky, Chloe and Ethan hug, over the moon and the press are waiting outside as Ethan walks from the court as a free man.

Nicky drives home alone, wanting to get ahead of her family so she can cook her son a welcome home meal... but we see her handbag on the car seat, and inside is a gun.

Back home, Chloe goes to see Ethan in his room and returns the Gucci trainers that the police took as evidence from the house search. Ethan appologises to Chloe for the things he wrote about her online and asks if Jake is going to be okay. She says she doesn't know about Jake, and asks why he moved the Gucci trainers and then claimed they had been stolen. He tells her it was for the same reason he broke the glass window - to protect her - becasue he thinks she killed Adam.

Did Chloe kill her husband?

All episodes of The Better Sister are available to stream worldwide on Prime Video now.