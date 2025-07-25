General Hospital’s Nina is heartbroken, but I’m finding it hard to feel bad for her
Willow finally knows the truth about Nina and Drew, and Willow wants nothing to do with her mother.
Finally! The worst-kept secret in Port Charles is finally out as General Hospital’s Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) has learned about Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) sleeping together before she got involved with the loathsome congressman.
Curtis (Donnell Turner) spilled the beans to Willow before she walked down the aisle to marry Drew, hoping Willow would end things with Drew and Drew would pack up and move to Washington, DC. Considering she spends the end of the July 25 episode walking down the aisle of the church, I can’t say whether she’ll break up with Drew for good or not. I’m holding out hope that this spells the end of #Drillow, but her thinking is so warped these days, she may marry him if she believes it will help win her kids back in court.
Now, before Willow actually started walking down the aisle in her wedding dress, she had the ultimate showdown with Nina in a room in the back of the church. MacMullen offered some great scenes as Willow, blasting her bio mom for holding this salacious secret for over a year. Willow blamed Nina for watching as she destroyed her marriage and family by falling for a man who had been lying to her from the beginning. She even blamed Nina for losing custody of her children to Michael (Rory Gibson).
In an especially gut-wrenching scene, Willow claimed to be envious of Nelle (Chloe Lanier), who was fortunate enough to go to her grave not knowing Nina was her biological mother. Talk about an “ouch moment.” Before Nina slunk off in tears, Willow made it crystal clear that she was done with Nina and wanted nothing more to do with her.
This all brings me to my point. Although Nina was sobbing in tears, knowing she hurt her only living child and realizing Willow may never speak to her again, I don’t feel bad for her. The Crimson Magazine editor has had ample opportunity to tell Willow the truth.
She could have told her daughter about her romps in the hay with Drew way back when Willow first expressed an interest in Drew and kissed him. Nina could have also shared the truth with Willow any time before she officially divorced Michael. Heck, Nina revealing the truth could have spared Willow a painful custody hearing, one she lost.
What doesn’t help my callous feelings toward Nina is the fact that she didn’t learn a lesson from her marriage to Sonny (Maurice Benard). That relationship imploded because Nina kept lying instead of being honest. They’d arguably still be together if she realized that most people don’t like being lied to, no matter how hard the truth is to receive.
Perhaps if Nina is subjected to more cruelty from Willow, I’ll find an ounce of sympathy for her. But for now, I’m just shrugging my shoulders. On a final note, do you think like I do that Willow may be headed for a stint in Ferncliff?
New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
